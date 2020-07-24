Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fantasy Sports Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fantasy sports market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
The increasing popularity of players in various sports, growing investment in internet infrastructure and the launch of fantasy sports applications are the primary factors that will offer immense growth opportunities to the market.
The emergence of 5G technology in 2020 is expected to increase wireless network investment in infrastructure. According to the report, global 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach USD 4.2 billion, an 89% increase from 2019 revenue of USD 2.2 billion. Additionally, investments in 5G near radio network infrastructure will account for 6% of the total wireless infrastructure revenue of communications service providers (CSPs) in 2019, and that it will reach 12% in 2020 which represents operator's motivation to capitalize on the opportunity to provide fast and cost-effective service. It is predicted that 5G will enhance the performance by 100 times faster than 4G networks that will provide better user experience and drive the fantasy sports market.
India has a population of 1.38 billion, the second-highest populated country, and has a tremendous scope for fantasy sports market. Cricket is the prominent game supported by billion fans in India that has brought together many big brands, celebrities, gambling, league tournaments (like IPL, ICL, etc.). For the same reason, Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports company valued more than USD 1 billion has developed a cricket application that allows users to join contests for all formats of international cricket, create their own team and earn rewards based on the performance of actual players. The company's brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni is able to attract more users to the platform as currently it has 8 crore registered users. Further, increase penetration of smartphone and internet ,accessibility, fantasy sports market would boost in the region.
Inceased technical development of fantasy sports platform due to high variety of sporting events across the globe will urge the users to participant and hence provide favorable opportunity to the market in the future.
Key Market Trends
Sporting Events Will Experience Significant Growth
North America to Hold a Significant Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The fantasy sports market is fragmented and the companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Development of the User Friendly and Smartphone Accessible Applications
4.2.2 Increasing Strategic Collaborations with Numerous Stakeholders
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Low Awareness of the Fantasy Sports Applications
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Fantasy Soccer
5.1.2 Fantasy Baseball
5.1.3 Fantasy Football
5.1.4 Fantasy Basketball
5.1.5 Fantasy Car Racing
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Individual Competition
5.2.2 Team Competition
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 CBS Corporation
6.1.2 DraftKings Inc.
6.1.3 Fox Sports Corporation
6.1.4 NFL Fantasy
6.1.5 Sportech PLC
6.1.6 Bovada
6.1.7 Ruckus Gaming, LLC
6.1.8 Fantasy Feud Inc
6.1.9 Vauntek Inc.
6.1.10 Ballr
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqnrua
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
