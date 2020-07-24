Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Thermoplastic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the high temperature thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical, and other industries. The global high temperature thermoplastics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth driver for this market is the growing demand for high temperature thermoplastics due to its various properties such as high thermal stability, greater chemical resistance, high dielectric strength, low shrinkage, and greater design flexibility.
The study includes the high temperature thermoplastics market size and forecast for the global high temperature thermoplastics market through 2024, segmented by end-use industry, temperature range, resin type, and region.
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by End Use Industry
3.3.1: Transportation
3.3.2: Electrical & Electronics
3.3.3: Industrial
3.3.4: Medical
3.3.5: Others
3.4: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Temperature Range
3.4.1: HTTs (Range 302F-449.6F)
3.4.2: Extreme Temperature Thermoplastics (Range >449.6F)
3.5: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Resin Type
3.5.1: High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs)
3.5.2: High Performance Polyamide (HPPA)
3.5.3: Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
3.5.4: Sulfone Polymers (SP)
3.5.5: Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)
3.5.6: Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP)
3.5.7: Poly-imide (PI)
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Region
4.2: North American High temperature thermoplastics Market
4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial, Medical,
and Others
4.2.2: Market by Temperature Range: HTTs (Range 302F-449.6F) and Extreme Temperature
Thermoplastics (Range >449.6F)
4.2.3: Market by Resin Type: High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs), High
Performance Polyamide (HPPA), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Sulfone Polymers (SP),
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP), and Poly-imide (PI)
4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European High temperature thermoplastics Market
4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial, Medical,
and Others
4.3.2: Market by Temperature Range: HTTs (Range 302F-449.6F) and Extreme Temperature
Thermoplastics (Range >449.6F)
4.3.3: Market by Resin Type: High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs), High
Performance Polyamide (HPPA), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Sulfone Polymers (SP),
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP), and Poly-imide (PI)
4.3.4: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia
4.4: APAC High temperature thermoplastics Market
4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial, Medical,
and Others
4.4.2: Market by Temperature Range: HTTs (Range 302F-449.6F) and Extreme Temperature
Thermoplastics (Range >449.6F)
4.4.3: Market by Resin Type: High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs), High
Performance Polyamide (HPPA), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Sulfone Polymers (SP),
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP), and Poly-imide (PI)
4.4.4: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand
4.5: ROW High temperature thermoplastics Market
4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Transportation, Electrical & Electronic, Industrial, Medical,
and Others
4.5.2: Market by Temperature Range: HTTs (Range 302F-449.6F) and Extreme Temperature
Thermoplastics (Range >449.6F)
4.5.3: Market by Resin Type: High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temperature FPs), High
Performance Polyamide (HPPA), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Sulfone Polymers (SP),
Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP), and Poly-imide (PI)
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by End Use Industry
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Temperature Range
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Resin Type
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global High temperature thermoplastics Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global High temperature thermoplastics Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global High temperature thermoplastics Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: BASF
7.2: Celanese Corporation
7.3: Solvay
7.4: Arkema
7.5: Evonik Industries
7.6: Dow DuPont
7.7: SABIC
7.8: Victrex
7.9: Royal DSM
7.10: Toray.
