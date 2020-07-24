Press Release

Brussels, 24th July 2020

Orange Belgium once more shakes the market with an unseen price on the football option and a major data boost for all GO Plus subscribers

As previously announced, Orange Belgium and Eleven Sports have reached a deal regarding the rights for the Jupiler Pro League, allowing every Orange Belgium customers – convergent or mobile only - to watch Belgian football. Orange Belgium goes further in making football content accessible, with an ultra competitive pricing of only 10.99 euros for the new package, including 3 new dedicated sport channels. And to make sure Orange’s customers never miss the content they love, the data cap of the GO Plus subscription has been upped from 5 to 8GB, automatically and for free for every customers (new and actuals).

10.99 euros for Orange’s Belgian Football pack

Orange Belgium wants to make the Belgian football accessible to every customer, unlocking it from the expensive premium content packages it was distributed with up until now. Orange Belgium is already the only operator which includes access to the Eleven international channels for its Love Trio subscribers in its basic TV bundle. It now goes one step further. Thanks to the agreement with Eleven Sports, who beholds the rights for the Belgian football championship, Orange Belgium can offer a new football content package, accessible to every Orange Belgium’s customers – convergent and mobile – which includes three new channels, entirely dedicated to the Belgian football championships. While the first channel will be focused on the Jupiler Pro League, the second and third channel will broadcast the D1B and act as “back-up” channels when matches are being played at the same moment. The channels will also broadcast more than 20 hours/week of own content and shows dedicated to football.

To live up to its positioning of a “Bold Challenger” and to make the Pro League football accessible to a broader public, Orange Belgium will offer this package for all Love Trio customers at the unseen price of 10.99 euros/month, making it the most competitive subscription on the market at the moment. Furthermore, Orange will resell the Eleven Sports monthly passes for its Love Duo and mobile subscribers, so they can get equivalent access to the Pro League matches.

Data abundance for GO Plus

In order to adapt its offers to the ever-increasing data consumption, and to make sure its customers never miss the content they love, Orange Belgium also decided to raise the data cap of its GO Plus subscriptions: as from today, the GO Plus customers can enjoy 8GB of mobile data, instead of 5GB, automatically and for free.

Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer officer of Orange Belgium, comments: “As a Bold challenger, we keep striving to shake the status quo on the Belgian market with innovative and highly competitive offers for our customers. The access to Belgian football content has been locked into large and expensive premium packages for too long, which is why we’re delighted to be able to offer it at a fair price. And as we follow closely the new habits of our customers, and especially the increase in data consumption, we found it important to offer even more data to our GO Plus customers, without any kind of price increase.”

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).



More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

