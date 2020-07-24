Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterborne Coatings Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Waterborne Coatings market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The eco-friendly properties of the waterborne coatings are the key factor to drive the rapid adoption of these kinds of coatings across the globe. The growing number of applications of the waterborne coatings in different industries is further anticipated to propel the growth of the global waterborne coatings market. However, the high cost of the waterborne coatings along with the comparatively lower performance than solvent coating is one of the key factors that may restrain the growth of the waterborne coatings market across the globe.



The waterborne coatings market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, and others. Based on type, acrylic is anticipated to hold a major market share in the waterborne coatings market owing to its better chemical and physical resistance to offer a longer lifespan to the material they are applied to. Based on application the market is segmented into architectural and industrial. The architectural segment is estimated to contribute a prominent share owing to the increasing infrastructure spending in Asia-Pacific. Waterborne coatings are used as decorative coatings in architectural applications such as in doors, window frames, interior & exterior walls, and others.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share and is also exhibiting a significant growth rate in the global waterborne coatings market. The increase in the number of end-user industries in the Asia-Pacific region is a major factor contributing to the high market share and market growth of the waterborne coatings in the Asia-Pacific region.



BASF SE, Arkema Group, Dow Inc., AkzoNobel NV, East Chemical Co., ALLNEX Netherlands B.V., Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, DIC Corp., and Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd., are some of the prominent players operating in the global waterborne coatings market. These market players are actively involved in the adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product lunch, mergers& acquisitions to sustain their position in the market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global waterborne coatings market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook.



In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



Market Segmentation:

1. Global Waterborne Coatings Market Research and Analysis by Type

2. Global Waterborne Coatings Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global waterborne coatings market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global waterborne coatings market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global waterborne coatings market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Strategy Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. BASF SE

3.2.1.1. Overview

3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2.2. Arkema Group

3.2.2.1. Overview

3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.2.4. Recent Developments

3.2.3. AkzoNobel NV

3.2.3.1. Overview

3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.3.4. Recent Developments

3.2.4. Dow Inc.

3.2.4.1. Overview

3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4.4. Recent Developments

3.2.5. Eastman Chemical Co.

3.2.5.1. Overview

3.2.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Waterborne Coatings Market by Type

5.1.1. Acrylic

5.1.2. Epoxy

5.1.3. Polyurethane

5.1.4. Alkyd

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Global Waterborne Coatings Market by Application

5.2.1. Architectural

5.2.2. Industrial



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. ALLNEX Netherlands B.V.

7.2. AkzoNobel NV

7.3. Arkema Group

7.4. Axalta Coating Systems LLC

7.5. BASF SE

7.6. Celanese Corp.

7.7. Covestro AG

7.8. DIC Corp.

7.9. Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

7.10. Dow Inc.

7.11. Eastman Chemical Co.

7.12. Gellner Industrial, LLC

7.13. Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

7.14. Hexion Inc.

7.15. Kraton Corp.

7.16. Lanxess Corp.

7.17. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

7.18. PPG Industries, Inc.

7.19. Reichhold, LLC

7.20. Specialty Polymers, Inc.

7.21. The Lubrizol Corp.



