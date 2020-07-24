Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopesticides Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopesticides market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Biopesticides are used for managing invertebrate pests, plant pathogens, and weeds with the pesticides that are derived from natural materials as animals, plants, bacteria, and many more. The biopesticides also aid in restricting the process of soil erosion as it lacks toxic chemicals. Additionally, the increasing government support towards the bio-based agriculture practices will potentially drive the biopesticides market during the forecast period.



The global biopesticides market is segmented based on type, source, and application. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into bioherbicide, bioinsecticide, bio fungicide, and others. Based on the source, the market is segmented into microbial pesticides, plant pesticide, and biochemical pesticides. The microbial pesticide segment is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Further, based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and post-harvest.



The global biopesticides market is further segmented based on geography into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is owing to the increased demand for organic food products across the region.



Some of the key players operating in the global biopesticides market include Bayer Cropscience Ltd., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., IsagroSpA, Syngenta AG, United Phosphorus Ltd., Certis USA L.L.C., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to market growth by adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive in the market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global biopesticides market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook.



In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. The analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for the government organizations, biopesticides manufacturers & dealers, and other related organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, products offered by the companies, and future market opportunities. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Biopesticides Market Research and Analysis by Type

2. Global Biopesticides Market Research and Analysis by Source

3. Global Biopesticides Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global biopesticides market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global biopesticides market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global biopesticides market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Strategy Analysis

3.2. Key Company Analysis

3.2.1. Bayer AG (Bayer Cropscience Ltd.)

3.2.1.1. Overview

3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2.2. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

3.2.2.1. Overview

3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.2.4. Recent Developments

3.2.3. Isagro SpA

3.2.3.1. Overview

3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.3.4. Recent Developments

3.2.4. Syngenta AG

3.2.4.1. Overview

3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global BiopesticidesMarket by Type

5.1.1. Bioherbicide

5.1.2. Bioinsecticide

5.1.3. Biofungicide

5.1.4. Others (Bionematicides)

5.2. Global Biopesticides Market by Source

5.2.1. Microbial Pesticide

5.2.2. Plant Pesticide

5.2.3. Biochemical Pesticide

5.3. Global Biopesticides Market by Application

5.3.1. Foliar Spray

5.3.2. Seed Treatment

5.3.3. Soil Treatment

5.3.4. Post-harvest



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AEF GLOBAL

7.2. Agri Life

7.3. Andermatt Biocontrol AG

7.4. BASF SE

7.5. Bayer AG (Bayer Cropscience Ltd.)

7.6. BioTEPP Inc.

7.7. Bioworks Inc.

7.8. Certis USA L.L.C.

7.9. Corteva Agriscience

7.10. CropLife Canada Inc.

7.11. FMC Corp.

7.12. Isagro S.p.a.,

7.13. Koppert Biological Systems

7.14. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

7.15. Novozymes A/S

7.16. SEIPASA, S.A.

7.17. Som Phytopharma India Ltd.

7.18. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.19. Syngenta AG

7.20. United Phosphorus Ltd.

7.21. Valent BioSciences LLC

7.22. Vive Crop Protection, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5utqil

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900