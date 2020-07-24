Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online on-demand food delivery services market is poised to grow by $ 44.23 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on online on-demand food delivery services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for convenient food ordering, increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators and multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants. In addition, the rising demand for convenient food ordering is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The online on-demand food delivery services market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The online on-demand food delivery services market covers the following areas:

Online on-demand food delivery services market sizing

Online on-demand food delivery services market forecast

Online on-demand food delivery services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand food delivery services market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the online on-demand food delivery services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Business model

Market segments

Comparison by Business model

Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Business model

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

Glovoapp23 SL

Grab Holdings Inc.

Grubhub Inc.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Meituan Dianping

Postmates Inc.

Roofoods Ltd.

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iidxox

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900