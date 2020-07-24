Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online on-demand food delivery services market is poised to grow by $ 44.23 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on online on-demand food delivery services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for convenient food ordering, increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators and multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants. In addition, the rising demand for convenient food ordering is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online on-demand food delivery services market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online on-demand food delivery services market covers the following areas:

  • Online on-demand food delivery services market sizing
  • Online on-demand food delivery services market forecast
  • Online on-demand food delivery services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand food delivery services market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the online on-demand food delivery services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Business model

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Business model
  • Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Business model

6. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Delivery Hero SE
  • Glovoapp23 SL
  • Grab Holdings Inc.
  • Grubhub Inc.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
  • Meituan Dianping
  • Postmates Inc.
  • Roofoods Ltd.
  • Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iidxox

