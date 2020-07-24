Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric vehicle battery market and it is poised to grow by $ 44.24 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The reports on electric vehicle battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high cost of batteries used in EVs, decreasing prices of lithium-ion battery boost adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and BTMS integrated with TMS of other electric drive components. In addition, high cost of batteries used in EVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The electric vehicle battery market analysis includes battery type segments and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the vertical integration by EV OEMs as one of the prime reason driving the electric vehicle battery market growth during the next few years.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The electric vehicle battery market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle battery market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.. Also, the electric vehicle battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Other 1
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
