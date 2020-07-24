Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle battery market and it is poised to grow by $ 44.24 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The reports on electric vehicle battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high cost of batteries used in EVs, decreasing prices of lithium-ion battery boost adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and BTMS integrated with TMS of other electric drive components. In addition, high cost of batteries used in EVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The electric vehicle battery market analysis includes battery type segments and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the vertical integration by EV OEMs as one of the prime reason driving the electric vehicle battery market growth during the next few years.



The electric vehicle battery market covers the following areas:

Electric vehicle battery market sizing

Electric vehicle battery market forecast

Electric vehicle battery market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle battery market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.. Also, the electric vehicle battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1

Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A123 Systems LLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

