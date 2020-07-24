Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Natural Fragrances in Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fragrance technology segment is at present in the cusp of change with the ever rising need for developing new fragrance molecules that can cater diverse consumer segments across the globe.

The segment has been characterized by significant innovations in natural fragrance and renewable ingredient development over the past three years. Increasing interest for vegan perfumes, animal-testing free fragrances, and organically certified personal and beauty care products are some of the major factors driving the growth of natural fragrances in personal care industry. In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding health hazards of synthetic ingredients have raised the demand for natural ingredients including botanical extracts, bio-based chemicals, marine extracts, and essential oils among end-consumers.



The fragrance technology segment is highly consolidated and is led by few major global F&F (flavor and fragrance houses) who drive the innovation landscape based on needs of brands and end consumers. The technology segment has seen a number of initiatives including new product developments, partnerships, and use of digital tools to gain product differentiation and consolidate market position.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3. Summary of Key Findings



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. End-consumer Preferences Influence the Adoption of Natural Fragrances in the Personal Care Industry

2.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Potentially Impact Fragrance Chemistry by Creating Complex Formula and Molecules

2.3. Regulations Favor the Use of Natural and Environment Friendly Ingredients for Fragrance Development

2.4. Key Ingredients Used for Developing Natural Fragrances

2.5. Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic and non-GMO Extracts in Fragrances

2.6. Microalgae Ingredients are Becoming for Cosmetic Formulations

2.7. Engineering Bacteria and Enzymes Through Microbiological Pathways to Produce Fragrance Molecules is of Focus

2.8. Biotransformation of Ferulic Acid to Produce Vanillin for Luxury Perfumes Gaining Momentum

2.9. Rising Awareness of Aromatherapy for Health and Wellness Driving the Need for Essential Oils

2.10. Bio-derived Fixatives Helps Fragrances to Last Longer By Reducing its Volatility



3. Innovation Indicators

3.1. Merger and Acquisitions are Prominent Amongst Fragrance Developers

3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Expansions are Witnessed Across Globe

3.3. Public and Private Funding for Start-ups and Academia to Develop Innovative Natural Fragrance Molecules is on the Rise

3.4. IP Analysis Showcases High Patent Filing Activity in the US and Europe

3.5. Top Patent Assignees are Spread Across Geographies and Applications



4. Companies to Action

4.1. Antimicrobial Fragrances to Inhibit the Growth and Replication of Microbes

4.2. Development of Antiviral Fragrances based on Essential Oils

4.3. Air Care Fragrances with Natural Ingredients

4.4. Natural Deodorant Made With Plant-based Ingredients and Magnesium

4.5. Carbon-negative Photosynthesis Process to Develop Renewable Chemicals

4.6. Extinct Hawaiian Mountain Hibiscus Plant Fragrance is Replicated Through Synthetic Biology

4.7. Chiral Pure Raspberry Fragrance Through Biotechnological Pathway

4.8. Conversion of Levoglucosenone to Hydroxymethyl Butyrolactone Through Waste Biomass

4.9. Fragrance with Vegan and Cruelty-free Ingredients

4.10. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence Tool for Customization of Fragrances

4.11. Microencapsulated Biodegradable Microbeads for Controlled Release of Active Ingredients



5. Noteworthy Fragrance Companies

5.1. Givaudan SA, Switzerland

5.1.1. Production Capacity Expansion and Acquisitions are Key Strategies to Strengthen Product Portfolio

5.2 Symrise AG, Germany

5.2.1. Extensive R&D Activity in Natural Ingredients

5.3 MANE SA, France

5.4. Takasago International Corporation, Japan

5.5. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF), US

5.6. Firmenich SA



6. Growth Opportunities

6.1. Growth Opportunities: Significant R&D Investment Leads to Development of Animal-testing Free Natural Fragrances

6.2. Growth Opportunities: R&D Partnerships Accelerate the Creation of Niche Fragrances

6.3. Growth Opportunities: Increasing Demand for Ingredient Transparency in Fragrance Products Boosting the Need for Natural Ingredients

6.4. Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors



7. Industry Contacts

7.1 Key Contacts



