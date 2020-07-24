OKLAHOMA CITY, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) announced the date and time of its conference call to discuss financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2020.



Gulfport will hold its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Gulfport's second quarter 2020 earnings are scheduled to be released after the market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Interested parties may listen to the call via Gulfport’s website at www.gulfportenergy.com or by calling toll-free at 866-373-3408 or 412-902-1039 for international callers. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay passcode is 13707137. The webcast will also be available for two weeks on the Company’s website and can be accessed on the Company’s “Investor Relations” page.

