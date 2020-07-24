Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI software market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 41.6% between 2019 and 2025, with IBM representing the highest revenue among all competitors during 2016-2018.

The forecast share of Asia-Pacific (including China) in the total market revenue of the chemical industry in 2020 is about 60%, representing more digitization opportunities in the region. This trend has been led by raising the importance of safer operations in chemical production processes, which is one of the main benefits of AI application in this industry, along with the need for smart and green manufacturing.

In the automotive industry, the global AI market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 51.3% between 2019 and 2025, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to represent the fastest growth.

The global AI market revenue in the healthcare industry will grow at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2019 and 2025, with North America contributing the highest share. Interest in the potential of AI in applications such as drug discovery, medical imaging and diagnostics, predictive analytics, clinical decision support, and lifestyle and chronic condition management has been growing, as shown by the high rate of new companies entering the market every year.

Major Issues Addressed

What are the main applications of AI in the chemicals industry? How is the AI market in this industry and what are the main drivers and barriers?

What are the main applications of AI in the automotive industry? How is the AI market in this industry and what are the main drivers and barriers?

What are the main applications of AI in the healthcare industry? How is the AI market in this industry and what are the main drivers and barriers?

How is the application of AI leading to more efficient manufacturing in the chemicals industry?

How much revenue will AI generate for each of these industries?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Scope and Definitions

Market Scope

Defining Artificial Intelligence

AI Applications

AI Application in Manufacturing

Global AI Software Market - Revenue Forecast

APAC AI Software Market - Revenue Forecast

Role of AI in Industry

Industrial AI Requirements

3. Application of AI in the Chemicals Industry

Areas of AI Application

Production Disturbance

Global Chemicals Industry - Revenue Forecast by Region

Why is Digitalization Important in the Chemicals Industry?

Chemical Companies - Employee Expectations

Chemical Companies Moving Toward Digitalization - BASF

Chemical Companies Moving Toward Digitalization - DowDuPont

Chemical Companies Moving Toward Digitalization - Sumitomo Chemicals

AI in Chemicals Industry - Key Enablers and Barriers

4. Application of AI in the Automotive Industry

AI in the Automotive Industry

Major Automotive AI Market Participants

Main Applications of AI in the Automotive Industry

Global AI Market in the Automotive Industry

APAC AI Market in the Automotive Industry

Automotive AI Market - Key Enablers and Barriers

5. Application of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Application Areas

Global AI Market in the Healthcare Industry

AI Application in Healthcare

AI Application in Healthcare - Potential Benefits by 2026

APAC AI Market in Healthcare Industry

Healthcare AI Market - Key Enablers and Barriers

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1

Growth Opportunity 2

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Conclusions

