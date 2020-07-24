Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI software market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 41.6% between 2019 and 2025, with IBM representing the highest revenue among all competitors during 2016-2018.
The forecast share of Asia-Pacific (including China) in the total market revenue of the chemical industry in 2020 is about 60%, representing more digitization opportunities in the region. This trend has been led by raising the importance of safer operations in chemical production processes, which is one of the main benefits of AI application in this industry, along with the need for smart and green manufacturing.
In the automotive industry, the global AI market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 51.3% between 2019 and 2025, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to represent the fastest growth.
The global AI market revenue in the healthcare industry will grow at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2019 and 2025, with North America contributing the highest share. Interest in the potential of AI in applications such as drug discovery, medical imaging and diagnostics, predictive analytics, clinical decision support, and lifestyle and chronic condition management has been growing, as shown by the high rate of new companies entering the market every year.
