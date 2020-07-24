MONTERREY, Mexico, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) (“Arca Continental” or “AC”), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 (“2Q20” and “6M20”).
Table 1: Financial Highlights
|DATA IN MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|2Q20
|2Q19
|Variation %
|Total Beverage Volume (MUC)
|527.1
|580.5
|-9.2%
|Net Sales
|42,945
|41,982
|2.3%
|EBITDA
|8,235
|8,091
|1.8%
|Net Income
|2,335
|2,818
|-17.1%
|Total Beverage Volume includes jug water
|Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA
|EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses
2Q20 HIGHLIGHTS
6M20 HIGHLIGHTS
COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
“In one of the most challenging quarters in our company’s history, we carried out a comprehensive plan to deal with the health crisis, focused primarily on the safety of our team members and support for the community, as we adapted our service models to drive the competitiveness of our customers and the value chain. These actions, combined with strict control of expenses, enabled us to achieve 2.3% revenue growth and 1.8% in EBITDA at the consolidated level,” stated Arturo Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.
“Supported by the commitment and professionalism of our team, we will continue improving digital processes and execution at the point of sale in line with current market dynamics, and at the same time, seek to capitalize on our scale to protect the profitability of our business, maintaining a firm commitment to protect our people and serve the communities in which we operate,” he added.
RECENT EVENTS
About Arca Continental
Arca Continental is a company dedicated to the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which are brand names of The Coca-Cola Company as well as salty snacks under the brands of Bokados in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding track record of more than 94 years, Arca Continental is the second largest Coca-Cola bottling company in Latin America and one of the most important in the world. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves a population of more than 123 million in the northern and western parts of Mexico as well as Ecuador, Peru, the northern region of Argentina and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Market under the ticker symbol "AC". For further information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com
This material may contain forward-looking statements regarding Arca Continental and its subsidiaries based on management’s expectations. This information as well as statements regarding future events and expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as factors that could cause the results, performance and achievements of the Company to differ at any time. Such factors include changes in the general economic, political, governmental and commercial conditions both domestically and globally, as well as variations in interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rate volatility, tax rates, the demand for and the price of carbonated beverages, water, and the price of sugar and other raw materials used in the production of sparkling beverages, weather conditions and various others. As a result of these risks and factors, actual results could be materially different from the estimates provided; therefore, Arca Continental does not accept responsibility for any variations or for the information provided by official sources.
