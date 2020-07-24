MONTERREY, Mexico, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AC*) (“Arca Continental” or “AC”), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 (“2Q20” and “6M20”).



Table 1: Financial Highlights

DATA IN MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 2Q20 2Q19 Variation % Total Beverage Volume (MUC) 527.1 580.5 -9.2% Net Sales 42,945 41,982 2.3% EBITDA 8,235 8,091 1.8% Net Income 2,335 2,818 -17.1% Total Beverage Volume includes jug water Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses





2Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales reached Ps. 42,945 million, up 2.3% when compared to 2Q19.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 8,235 million, a margin of 19.2%, representing an increase of 1.8%.

Net Income declined 17.1% to Ps. 2,335 million for a margin of 5.4%.

6M20 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales increased 3.7% to Ps. 81,837 million.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 14,872 million, 3.5% higher than 2Q19 for a margin of 18.2%.

Net Income grew 10.9% to Ps. 5,013 million for a margin of 6.1%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

“In one of the most challenging quarters in our company’s history, we carried out a comprehensive plan to deal with the health crisis, focused primarily on the safety of our team members and support for the community, as we adapted our service models to drive the competitiveness of our customers and the value chain. These actions, combined with strict control of expenses, enabled us to achieve 2.3% revenue growth and 1.8% in EBITDA at the consolidated level,” stated Arturo Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental.

“Supported by the commitment and professionalism of our team, we will continue improving digital processes and execution at the point of sale in line with current market dynamics, and at the same time, seek to capitalize on our scale to protect the profitability of our business, maintaining a firm commitment to protect our people and serve the communities in which we operate,” he added.

RECENT EVENTS

On July 22, 2020, Fitch Ratings announced the ratification of the investment grade rating for Arca Continental, AC Bebidas, and Arca Continental Lindley, at both the global and national levels. The agency confirmed its “A” long-term credit rating in its global scale for AC and ACBE, and the “AAA(mex)” rating in its national scale, with a stable outlook. For Arca Continental Lindley, the agency also ratified its global “A” rating, with a stable outlook.





On June 23, 2020, Arca Continental was selected to join the new sustainability index launched jointly by Standard & Poor´s Dow Jones Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange. This recommendation validates the Company’s conviction to make sustainability an integral part of every business process.





On April 2020, Arca Continental´s Annual Shareholders´ Meeting approved the payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 2.42 per share, in one single payment as of April 16, 2020, equivalent to a total of Ps. 4,270 million. This dividend represented an increase of 5.2% when compared to the dividend paid in 2019.

