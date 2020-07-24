New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Well Intervention Market by Service, Type Application Well Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05164671/?utm_source=GNW

Rising production from the existing oil & gas reserves has driven the well intervention market growth. Furthermore, shale developments and rising drilling activities are driving the market. However, declining oil demand from Europe due to the transition towards renewables is likely to hamper the growth of well intervention market.



The horizontal well segment, by well type, is expected to be the largest and the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2025

The well type segment is categorized as horizontal well and vertical well , the two drilling methods adopted by companies.In 2018, horizontal wells accounted for about 70% of the wells drilled globally.



This is majorly due to the increasing drilling activities in the Middle East and Europe, where horizontal drilling is more prominent.More well intervention operations are required in horizontal wells as compared to the vertical wells as the wellbore faces a higher challenge of water shutoffs and wax formation.



North America is expected to hold the largest horizontal well type market, with continuous shale developments in lower-48 states in the US.



The offshore segment, by application, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2025

The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing application subsegment during the forecast period, owing to the discoveries in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater locations.The offshore wells create demand opportunities for well intervention operations due to the challenging geographic conditions and regulatory standards by nations.



Moreover, recent discoveries in Guyana, the US, and Cyprus located in ultra-deepwater, which is wholly owned by oil companies, indicates that these firms aim at focusing on deepwater exploration.This is driving the growth of the offshore segment of the well intervention market.



Europe is projected to be the largest offshore application market by 2025, owing to the rising number of mature oil & gas fields which are located in the North Sea.



North America: The largest and the fastest growing region in the well intervention market.



North America is expected to dominate the global well intervention market between 2020 and 2025. The North American oil production is rising drastically, with a growth rate of 8.5% from 2017 to 2018. Moreover, the continuous shale activities in the region are driving the demand for well intervention operations. The upstream operators, such as Total, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Apache, also have a significant presence in North America. This creates more opportunities for oilfield service providers to capture long-term contracts.



The well intervention market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the well intervention market are Halliburton (US), Schlumberger (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Weatherford (Switzerland), NOV (US), NexTier Oilfield Solutions(US), Superior Energy Services (US), Archer (Norway), Expro Group (UK), Trican (Canada), Pioneer Energy Services(US),Basic Energy Services (US),Nine Energy Services(US),Key Energy Services(US), Oceaneering (US),Welltec (Denmark), Altus Intervention (Norway), and Oilserv (UAE)



