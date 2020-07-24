Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Advancements in Hybrid Imaging Systems, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Next Generation Advancements in Hybrid Imaging Systems, 2020 gives an overview of the hybrid imaging systems, key drivers and challenges, and recent product expansions. The research report is segmented based on the combination of imaging technology used in hybrid imaging systems such as PET-CT, SPECT-CT, PET-MRI, and OCT-Fundus. The report also explores growth opportunities for advanced hybrid imaging systems in different disease indications.



Medical devices utilizing single imaging technology have been used for decades. While single imaging technology has its merits, multimodal or combination of different imaging techniques have the potential to improve the diagnostic accuracy of the physician and help achieve better treatment outcomes.



With the introduction of whole-body PET-CT and SPECT-CT, employing the power of two imaging technology has dominated the anatomical imaging in key disease areas such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and oncology diseases. The ability of such hybrid imaging systems to answer multiple clinical questions like early diagnosis, disease staging, and effective response, has led to traction for their use in clinical applications.



Recently, advances in hybrid imaging systems have experienced the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for imaging applications such as computer vision. These advances have started impacting radiology and nuclear medicine fields.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Light-weight and Portable Imaging Systems Offer Huge Opportunities in the Hybrid Imaging Systems Market



2. Market Overview

2.1 Hybrid Imaging is Fusion of Multiple Imaging Modalities to Form a New Powerful Imaging Technique

2.2 Innovations in Hybrid Imaging with the Use of AI can Enhance Physicians' Decision Making and Disease Diagnosis

2.3 Increasing adoption of PET-CT Imaging Technology due to Early Disease Diagnosis is the Key Driver in Hybrid Imaging Market

2.4 High Cost of Hybrid Imaging Systems can Restrict its Adoption in Low Economy Countries

2.5 Hybrid Imaging System Acquire Strength of Two Technologies to Offer Accurate, Precise, and Detailed Imaging Information

2.6 Hybrid Imaging Software Improves Visualization for Radiologists Enabling Accurate Diagnosis

2.7 Hybrid Imaging Systems Developers Partners with Local Player as a Strategy for Geographic Expansion of its Products

2.8 Medical Device Companies are Focused on Expansion of Their Existing Imaging System with New Technology and Capabilities



3. Next Generation Hybrid Imaging System - Innovation Tracker

3.1.1 Hybrid Imaging System for Whole-body Examination of Patients

3.1.2 Digital PET/CT System with Advanced Silicon Photomultiplier Photosensor

3.1.3 Highly Sensitive Imaging System with Motion Correction Feature

3.1.4 Digital PET/CT System for Improved Lesion Detectability

3.1.5 Mobile PET-CT System Enabling Clinical Flexibility

3.1.6 Growth Opportunities: PET-CT Hybrid System can Play A Significant Role in Complex Oncological Diseases with High Level Accuracy

3.2 Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography - Computed Tomography (SPECT-CT)

3.2.1 SPECT/CT System with Dual-use Setting for Multiple Application

3.2.2 Quantitative SPECT/CT to Follow Treatment Response in Patients

3.2.3 Growth Opportunities: SPECT-CT Hybrid Imaging System can be Leveraged by Radiologists in Developing Countries to Reduce Their Workload

3.3 Positron Emission Tomography - Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI)

3.3.1 PET-MR System for Clinical Routine Imaging

3.3.2 Hybrid System with Comprehensive Suite of Application and Research Tools

3.3.3 Growth Opportunities: PET-MRI Hybrid System can be Instrumental in Diagnostic Imaging of Pediatric Patients

3.4 Optical Coherence Tomography - Fundus Imaging (OCT-Fundus)

3.4.1 A Fully Automated Hybrid System with OCT and Color Fundus Photography

3.4.2 Multimodal Fundus Platform with Wide Field Imaging

3.4.3 Growth Opportunities: OCT-Fundus Hybrid System can Enhance Early Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy

3.5 External Imaging Analytics Software

3.5.1 AI and Machine Learning-based Solutions for Accurate Diagnosis Utilizing CT and X-rays Scans

3.5.2 AI and Machine Learning to Identify Anomalies in Brain Images

3.5.3 Growth Opportunities: Imaging Software with Advanced Technology can Enhance Seamless Data Shareability Among Different Stakeholders of Healthcare Team



4. Partnerships, Collaborations, Merger & Acquisitions

4.1 Most of the Deals Focuses on Development of New Technologies with Combined Expertise

4.2 Deals are Focusing on Leveraging Business Opportunities in Hybrid Imaging Systems and Technologies Market

4.3 Partnerships and Collaborations can Help Companies Develop Innovative and Strategic Products



5. Patent Analysis

5.1 High Number of Active Patents Demonstrates the Research and Innovations Occurring in Hybrid Imaging System

5.2 The US is the Innovation Hub for Hybrid Imaging System; Philips is the Top Assignee for Patents on Hybrid Imaging System

5.3 Key Patents - US

5.4 Key Patents - Europe

5.5 Key Patents - China



6. Key Contacts and Appendix

6.1 Key Contacts

6.2 Appendix: Technical Readiness Levels



