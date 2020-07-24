MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) announces the following event:
|What:
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Earnings Call & Webcast
|When:
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT
|Website:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sb22ur4e
|How:
|By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
|By phone -- Please call (833) 519-1257
And enter conference number 5688933
|Contact:
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893.
A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 4, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 5688933.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com) through September 28, 2020.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.
