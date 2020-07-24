VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") is pleased to announce that its move into the expanding North American personal protective equipment (“PPE”) market is being highlighted on BTV-Business Television’s upcoming celebratory episode on rising stars in the market.



In addition to a number of 30 second spots aired this week, the feature will broadcast in Canada on BNN Bloomberg - Saturday, July 25 @ 8:00pm EDT and Sunday, July 26 @ 4:30pm EDT, and on Bell Express Vu – Saturday, July 25 @ 8:00pm EDT and Sunday, July 26 @ 4:30pm EDT.

The feature will also be available on Air Canada Seatback television on the Business Channel and will be aired Nationally in the US on the Biz Television Network on Sun, Aug 2 @ 5:30am, 6:00pm & 9:00pm PDT and Tues, Aug 4 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PDT.

The video can be accessed by clicking the following link:

https://www.b-tv.com/unisync-moving-ppe-product-revenue-opportunities-company-feature-ep-350

Unisync is a vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and offshore outsourcing, combined with state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

Unisync has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding its product offerings to include the ability to provide PPE supplies to a broad spectrum of entities ranging from simplified on line ordering by individuals and small businesses to the largest corporate and government agency requirement. “We currently produce one of the safest re-usable facemasks in the Canadian and US market. Our re-usable masks are certified to the Oeko-tex Standard 100 - which means that every component in the mask is being tested against harmful substances,” says CEO, Matthew Graham. “Moreover, these masks can be custom-made to any color and have the entity’s logo put on them.”

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit the Unisync website at www.unisyncgroup.com or go directly to our dedicated PPE websites www.unisyncmasks.ca or www.unisyncmasks.com to order your protective face coverings and related products.

About BTV-Business Television

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring investment opportunities to everyday people. The Unisync feature is also available on the BTV homepage at: www.b-tv.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Matthew Graham, CEO

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good, Chairman Telephone: 778-370-1725 or Email dgood@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.