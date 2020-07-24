Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Technology Opportunities for Maritime Autonomous Ships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advancements in sensor technologies for environmental monitoring, improved navigation, object detection, and collision avoidance, image processing algorithms, and machine vision have created opportunities for marine shipping companies to integrate a wide range of solutions for autonomous vessels.



Sensors are expected to be pivotal in the development of connected and autonomous ships. Apart from devices communicating with each other, future autonomous ships will interact with the environment around, thereby leading to various forms of business opportunities with the collected data.



This research service focuses on capturing emerging technologies enabling autonomous ships, industries best practices and use cases. Growth opportunity assessment was done to assess the pathway of sensor technology development, which will lead to making autonomous ships a reality.



Key questions addressed in the research service:

What are the various types of sensor technologies enabling autonomous ships?

What are the benefits and applications of the technology?

What are the key innovations and who are the innovators impacting autonomous ship development?

What are the use case scenarios in the autonomous shipping arena?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on autonomous ships?

What are future growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2. Marine Autonomous Ships - An Overview

2.1 Marine Autonomous Ships - A Sneak Preview

2.2 Technologies Encouraging Development of Autonomous Ships

2.3 Satellite Communication and Space-based Sensors Aid in Garnering Information from Above the Ship

2.4 Sensor Fusion, Image Sensors, and UAVs Aid in Environmental Monitoring for Autonomous Ships

2.5 Echosounder, Side-scan Sonar, Forward-looking Sonar, and UUVs Play a Vital Role in Underwater Assessment for Autonomous Ships



3. Assessment of Industry Best Practices and Recent Initiatives

3.1 Strategic Partnership Paves the Way for Development of Autonomous Ship

3.2 International Maritime Organization Aids in the Framework for Marine Autonomous Surface Ships

3.3 Guidelines Lay Out Risk Mitigating Approaches and Autonomous Shipping Concepts

3.4 Regulatory Bodies for Ships Define Degrees of Autonomy



4. Implementation Case Scenario of Autonomous Ships

4.1 Demonstrations of Autonomous Cargo Indicate Reduced Fuel Consumption

4.2 Autonomous Ferry Demonstration Lays the Foundation for Development of Autonomous Ships

4.3 Demonstrations of Autonomous Vessels Indicate the Capabilities of Remotely Operated Marine Vessels to Gather Sea Data



5. Companies to Action

5.1 Stakeholder Initiatives - Rolls Royce Leads Various Initiatives in the Autonomous Ships Arena

5.2 Stakeholder Initiatives - Enabling Technologies for Autonomous Ships

5.3 Stakeholder Ecosystem - Demonstrations and Upcoming Autonomous Ship Projects in 2020



6. Impact of COVID19 on Autonomous Shipping

6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Shipping Industry and Advancements in Autonomous Shipping



7. Growth Opportunities of Emerging Technologies for Autonomous Ships

7.1 Growth Opportunities of Autonomous Ships Across Potential Applications

7.2 Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Potential of Autonomous Ships

7.3 Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Partnerships of Autonomous Ships



8. Industry Contacts

8.1 Key Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqcs0c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900