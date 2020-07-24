Dublin, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accelerating Digital Transformation through Multi-Cloud Adoption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Multi-cloud is redefining the cloud adoption strategy for the enterprises in a way to optimally utilize their cloud spending and get the best business results. The multi-cloud adoption is making the enterprises more agile and accelerating the digital transformation process.

A well-defined multi-cloud strategy enables enterprises to become more flexible and agile, while simultaneously reducing costs. The strategy efficiently manages workloads and applications across all cloud deployment models, including public, private, and hybrid. It allows the enterprises to smoothly transition between various cloud providers depending upon the business needs.

Multicloud is not just fueling the digital transformation, it has also become the savior for many companies to ensure business continuity plan during a time of unforeseen crisis such as COVID-19.

This presentation will focus on:

Technology overview of multi-cloud architecture

Market overview, drivers, and challenges

Key verticals adopting multi-cloud

Leading companies providing Multi-cloud

Impact of COVID-19 on multi-cloud market

Strategic insights for future growth

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

2. Technology Overview - Multi-cloud

2.1 Multi-cloud Architecture

2.2 Types of Cloud Service Models

2.3 Types of Cloud Services

3. Multi-cloud Market Overview

3.1 Market Size - Global Multi-cloud Management Market

3.2 Why Businesses Need Multi-cloud?

3.3 Three Innovations Driving the Multi-cloud Adoption

3.4 Market Drivers

3.5 Factors Hindering the Demand for Multi-cloud Adoption

4. Key Industry Verticals

4.1 Multi-cloud Enables Banks and Retailers to Accelerate their Digital Transformation Journey

4.2 Multi-cloud Empowers Healthcare and Manufacturing Operations to be More Productive, Safe, and Cost- and Energy-efficient

5. Key Leading Companies Offering Multi-cloud

5.1 Microsoft

5.2 Amazon

5.3 Google

5.4 Oracle Cloud

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Multi-cloud Market/Companies

6. Growth Opportunity

6.1 Automation Capabilities will Make the Multi-cloud Model Operate Seamlessly for Enterprises

6.2 A Partnership Approach will Significantly Drive the Demand for Multi-cloud Adoption

7. Industry Contacts

7.1 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvvl70

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900