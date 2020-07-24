OKLAHOMA CITY, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After expanding into new global markets earlier this year with the acquisition of Frontline Recruitment Group, Express Employment Professionals introduces Arthur McColl as the new Chief Executive Officer of the franchised staffing company with 31 locations in Australia and three in New Zealand.



McColl will play a key and strategic role in helping grow the Express brand throughout both countries, while also strengthening and further developing the existing Frontline brand presence. A seasoned senior executive with 30 years of experience managing multiple brands in both the United Kingdom and Australia, he brings a dedication to brand alignment that will create a sustainable future ripe for growth for franchisees and their team members.

“Through his exceptional leadership, Arthur has helped multiple businesses thrive and grow to new heights during his career,” said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express. “His professional experience across different countries and areas of expertise make him a fitting choice for both Express and Frontline as we grow our core franchise locations across Australia and New Zealand.”

Beginning his career with Stakis Hotels in 1987, which was acquired by Hilton International in 1997, he was instrumental in the acquisition and growth strategy of the company, contributing to the acquisition of both LivingWell UK and Viva Health clubs before relocating and becoming the Vice President of LivingWell Australia in 2002. Following the successful sale of the division, he departed the company in 2006 and was named Operations Director of LA Fitness, UK, before serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer until 2015.

In late 2015, he returned to Australia as the Chief Executive Officer of Anytime Fitness, and was promoted to his most recent role in 2017, serving as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Collective Wellness Group (CWG), the parent company and master franchise holder of U.S. Brands Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness and Xtend Barre, growing the group to 550 locations.

“After serving as the CEO of a successful group in the fitness industry, I’m genuinely excited and eager for a new professional challenge in the staffing industry,” McColl said. “Having taken my time to find the right combination of opportunity and strong top-down culture in an industry that makes a positive impact in the lives of others, I’m raring to go and feel privileged to work with Express and Frontline, in particular, contributing to the growth and development of their franchisees, team members, clients and candidates.”

A natural fit within the Express model, Frontline’s franchise locations are owned and operated by individual franchisees with specialized knowledge of the communities and industries in which they work. Providing staffing solutions in the areas of retail, hospitality, health, education, IT and digital, and construction across Australia and New Zealand, Frontline provides franchise owners the necessary tools to be successful entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Similar to Express franchise owners, Frontline franchisees maintain ownership of their individual offices, continuing to exist under the Frontline brand presence within their respective markets.

Boasting a proven and impressive track record, Frontline’s vision mirrors that of Express: helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. McColl will help introduce the traditional Express temporary staffing model across Australia and New Zealand, while strategically allowing Express to evolve Frontline’s direct hire model into current and emerging markets.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Since its inception, Express has put more than 8 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offer localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit www.ExpressPros.com .

About Frontline Recruitment Group

Frontline Recruitment Group is a unique recruitment company, where individual agencies specialize in their industry of expertise: Retail, Hospitality, Health, Education, IT & Digital and Construction. Our people are dedicated to helping employers and talented professionals connect.

Operating since 1995, and with over 100 people in our over 30 ‘owner operated’ agencies; we are a values-based family owned company, and are committed to acting with honesty, integrity and confidentiality. We respect privacy and the responsible use of personal information.

Our many years of experience, passion for what we do, and enviable track record means we are well placed to help you find your people.

For additional information, visit: FrontlineRecruitmentGroup.com

