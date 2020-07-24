CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that several LPL-affiliated financial advisors are included in the list of 2020 Next-Gen Advisors published by Forbes. Featured advisors are all under 40 and, according to Forbes, represent the future of the wealth management industry.



LPL advisors recognized on the list include, in alphabetical order:

Justin Gibson, Silverleaf Wealth Management, Omaha, Neb.

Craig Macomber, Stratos Wealth Partners, Irvine, Calif.

Jason Priebe, LPL Financial, Maple Grove, Minn.

Matthew Riesenweber, Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, Kennewick, Wash.

Marc Specht, PM Wealth Management, New York, NY

Anh Tran, JanHobbs Financial Group, Orange, Calif.

“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate this group of advisors and thank them for the contributions they are making to clients and to the advice industry,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “The demand for advice continues to rise, with investors increasingly seeking objective advice from an independent financial advisor. These advisors demonstrate the important role advisors play in support of today’s investor as well as the opportunity the independent model presents to build a business with lasting value. We are proud to be their partner and wish them continued success.”

According to Forbes, advisors were selected based on insights from SHOOK Research™, which compiles quantitative and qualitative data. Advisors must have been born after 1981 to qualify for the award*, and were evaluated using a variety of criteria, such as service model, experience, client retention and amount of assets they serve in support of their clients.

*The Forbes ranking of Top-Next Generation Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors born in or after 1981 who also have a minimum of four years as an advisor. Advisors are interviewed by telephone and in person to evaluate service models, investing process, experience levels and integrity. Additional factors considered include compliance record, client retention, revenues produced for their firms and assets managed. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for ratings.

