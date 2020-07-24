Washington, D.C., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and IMPAQ will present sessions at the AcademyHealth 2020 Annual Research Meeting, being held July 28 through August 6, 2020. The conference is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants will be able to access over 70 hours of content across live virtual presentations and more than 60 on-demand panel sessions.

AcademyHealth is a professional organization that supports and serves health services researchers and policymakers, as well as health care practitioners and stakeholders. The Annual Research Meeting focuses on new research, innovative methods, and robust discussions about the effect of health services research on health policy and practice.

Presentations by AIR and IMPAQ will cover a wide array of topics, including creating innovative tools to address social determinants of health, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), improving the quality of care, social risk factors in older adults, and more. In May, AIR acquired IMPAQ, which continues to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of AIR.

AIR and IMPAQ presentations and posters (grouped by theme) are listed below.

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

1:15 – 2:15 p.m. EDT

Building Synthetic Healthcare Data For Research (Pre-Recorded Breakout Session)

IMPAQ presenter/author: Slava Katz

Poster Session: Aging, Disability, and End-of-Life

Understanding the Role of Co-Occurring Social Risk Factors in Older Adult Health

IMPAQ presenters/authors: Mithuna Srinivasan and Jennifer Pooler

Poster Session: Coverage, Access, and Medicaid

Poster Session: Dissemination, Implementation, and Impact

Using Human Centered Design to Implement National and State-Level Policy Changes

IMPAQ presenters/authors: Brandy Farrar, Elizabeth Messenger-Jones and Priya Chatterjee

Poster Session: Health Workforce

Poster Session: Mental Health and Substance Use

Poster Session: Methods Research

Visual Difference-in-Difference Impact Analysis

IMPAQ presenters/authors: Alison Sanford and Guido Cataife

Poster Session: Organizational Behavior and Management

Use of Systematic Review Evidence By Learning Health Systems’ to Improve the Quality of Care: Barriers and Opportunities

AIR presenters/authors: Lee Thompson, Susan Baseman and Sarah Mossburg

Poster Session: Social Determinants and Social Needs

Learn more about the virtual conference on the AcademyHealth website and view additional information about IMPAQ’s presence at the meeting.

