SEATTLE, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- MJ Unpacked, a state-specific, virtual event series designed for cannabis industry brand and retail executives, today announces the new products unveiled and showcased during its recent MJ Unpacked California event.
Cannabis industry influencers converged online from Tuesday, July 14, to Thursday, July 17, in an effort to address the state of California’s cannabis social equity program, provide technology strategies for improving online customer acquisition, provide fresh data regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the California market, and much more.
The wealth of new and innovative products unveiled at MJ Unpacked CA ranged from edibles featuring fast-acting infusion to safer vape hardware technologies to extracts featuring live rosins and trichomes to lifestyle-based infused drinks and much more. Specific announcements included the following:
MJ Unpacked is the first state-specific, virtual event series that specifically targets brand and retailer decision-makers and influencers. Its first event, MJ Unpacked Colorado, attracted more than 800 registrants, 400 of which were turned away for not meeting the event’s strict requirements. MJ Unpacked events are designed specifically for brand and retail executives. Daily attendance figures for MJ Unpacked Colorado showed an average of 386 attendees. Attendance data for MJ Unpacked California is still pending.
For more information about upcoming MJ Unpacked events, please visit MJUnpacked.com.
About Jage Media
Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, Jage Media is poised to fill the critical gap where cannabis brands and retailers convene with its state-specific MJ Unpacked event series. MJ Unpacked was designed exclusively to enable cannabis industry decision-makers to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investments and objectives. Founded by George and Kim Jage, Jage Media is funded by a veteran team of cannabis investors, which includes BDSA, CanopyBoulder, Keneh Ventures and more.
|Media Contacts:
|Jennifer Dulles
|Reid Wegley
|303-956-0001
|303-859-2432
|jdulles@dstreetpr.com
|reid@reidwegs.com
|Wire Service Contact
|NetworkWire (NW)
|New York, New York
|www.NetworkWire.com
|212.418.1217 Office
|Editor@NetworkWire.com
MJ Unpacked
Seattle, UNITED STATES
mjunpacked_cmyk.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: