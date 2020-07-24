New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Type, Age Group, Application, End User, COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast To 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03912474/?utm_source=GNW

However, patient safety risks; rising cases of feeding and medication errors; and the complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.



By type, the enteral feeding devices tubes segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables.The enteral feeding tubes segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of enteral feeding has resulted in an increase in the demand and uptake of enteral feeding tubes across the globe.



Based on age group, the adult segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults (18 years and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years).The pediatric segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The significant growth in the pediatric segment is attributed to the high prevalence of preterm births.

• By application, the oncology segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on application , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into by oncology, gastrointestinal diseases,neurological disorders, diabetes ,hypermetabolism, and other applications.The oncology segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers, especially head and neck cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, and liver cancer, is expected to play a major role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.

• By end user , the hospital segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on end user , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into Hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings The hospital segment held the highest market share in 2019.The development of technologically advanced enteral feeding devices and the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospitals segment.

• By Region, The North America region holds the highest market share in 2019



The North America holds the highest market share in 2019.The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of enteral feeding devices among the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, shift from parenteral to enteral feeding, and the development of innovative products.



Key players in the enteral feeding devices market

The key players operating in the enteral feeding devices market include Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Nestle SA (Switzerland),Danone (France) ,B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) ,Avanos Medical (US) ,Cardinal Health,Inc (US) ,Moog,Inc (US) ,Conmed Corporation (US),Cook Medical (US),Becton ,Dickinson and Company (US) ,Abbott Laboratories (US),Boston Scientific (US),Vygon Group (UK),Applied Medical Technology (US) ,Amsino International Inc. (US), Fidmi Medical (Israel),Vesco Medical ,LLC (US),Dynarex Corporation (US) ,Medela Inc (Switzerland),Alcor Scientific (US).



