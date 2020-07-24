New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05935475/?utm_source=GNW

The global single-family residential green buildings market is expected to decline from $119.63 billion in 2019 and to $116.46 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.65%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The criteria for green building constructions are expected to change in preparedness to prevent and control such pandemic diseases in the coming years. The market is expected to recover and reach $150.95 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.03%.



The single-family housing green buildings market consists of construction, sales and maintenance of sustainable (green) single-family residential buildings, and related services for households. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact throughout a building’s life-cycle (design, construction, maintenance, operation, renovation and deconstruction).



North America was the largest region in the nonresidential green building market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



H.I.G. European Capital Partners (“H.I.G.”), the European arm of leading global private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital, has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the Austro-German Hanlo Group through the newly founded Green Building Group. The aim of the Green Building Group GmbH is to become a European leader in environmentally friendly prefabricated construction through internal growth and further acquisitions. Hanlo is a market leader in prefabricated construction in the German-speaking region with a turnover of over EUR 60 million. As a pioneer in its sector, the company benefits from over 35 years of experience.



The single-family housing green buildings market covered in this report is segmented by type into new constructions; remodeling projects.



Higher costs, in general, hinder the buyer and the supplier to invest more in any market. The same applies to single-family homes which are very expensive compared to other homes. The high cost associated with green features and practices is a potential barrier to the expansion of the green building market. Green features and practices add 5 to 10% to construction costs and also increase remodeling costs by more than 10 percent. Additionally, meeting high energy efficiency regulations can increase costs by $600 to $1,000 per unit. On top of these, obtaining green building certifications can also add significantly to the cost. Therefore, addressing the high costs for green features and practices will be essential to ensure that green building practices continue to expand.



Consumers and builders are targeting towards achieving more sustainable homes and are focusing on minimizing carbon footprint by developing self-sustainable homes, termed as Net-zero homes. A Net-zero home produces its own energy locally and should aim to produce at least as much energy as it consumes. From 2015 to2017, the number of builders reporting to have built net-zero homes has increased from 21% to 29%, according to a report from NAHB. About 44% of builders shown interest in building a net-zero home in the next 2 years. These statistics show a trend of Net-zero homes in the residential construction market.



Greater consumer interest has contributed to the growth of single-family residential green buildings. Customers, particularly millennials, are showing more interest in sustainable and net-zero energy homes considering the environmental concerns as sustainable (green) building design include the use of natural and renewable sources. The increased awareness of the benefits associated with sustainable green practices such as less exposure to toxins and contaminants from building materials, reduced air pollution inside the residence, and improved environmental health/quality is propelling the market growth.









