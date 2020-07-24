Washington, DC, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Strategy Group today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for the 2020 Aspen Security Forum, which will take place as a free-to-access digital event from August 4-6. The annual event will feature world leaders, Trump administration officials, business leaders, and prominent journalists.

Confirmed speakers include:

Vivian Balakrishnan , Foreign Minister of Singapore

, Foreign Minister of Singapore Tony Blinken , former Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Policy Adviser to the Biden Campaign

, former Deputy Secretary of State and Chief Policy Adviser to the Biden Campaign John Bolton , former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

, former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Nicholas Burns , Harvard Professor and Executive Director, Aspen Strategy Group

, Harvard Professor and Executive Director, Aspen Strategy Group Tom Donilon , Chairman, BlackRock Investment Institute

, Chairman, BlackRock Investment Institute Michèle Flournoy , former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Paulo Guedes , Minister of the Economy of Brazil

, Minister of the Economy of Brazil Steve Hadley , former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

, former Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Kelly Knight Craft , Ambassador of the U.S. to the United Nations

, Ambassador of the U.S. to the United Nations Keisha Lance Bottoms , Mayor of Atlanta

, Mayor of Atlanta Mitch Landrieu , former Mayor of New Orleans

, former Mayor of New Orleans Anja Manuel , Director, Aspen Strategy Group and Co-Founder, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC

, Director, Aspen Strategy Group and Co-Founder, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC Shivshankar Menon , Distinguished Fellow, Brookings India

, Distinguished Fellow, Brookings India Kyriakos Mitsotakis , Prime Minister of Greece

, Prime Minister of Greece Wes Moore , CEO, Robin Hood Foundation

, CEO, Robin Hood Foundation Scott Morrison , Prime Minister of Australia

, Prime Minister of Australia Joseph Nye , Harvard University Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus

, Harvard University Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus Robert O’Brien , Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Condoleezza Rice , former Secretary of State

, former Secretary of State Francis Suarez , Mayor of Miami

, Mayor of Miami Lawrence H. Summers , President Emeritus, Harvard University

, President Emeritus, Harvard University Mark Warner, Ranking Member, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

And many other distinguished speakers.

“We are very pleased that our public, on-the-record, Aspen Security Forum will include such an impressive array of global leaders,” said Nicholas Burns, Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group.

For the fourth year, NBC News and MSNBC return as the exclusive media partner of the 2020 Aspen Security Forum, with many of their journalists driving discussion throughout the Forum.

Other moderators include Susan Glasser, David Ignatius, Margaret Brennan, David Sanger, Peter Baker, Nick Schifrin, Gerald Seib, and many additional distinguished journalists.

The agenda, which is subject to change, is available at www.aspensecurity2020.com/attend. Topics to be addressed include America’s network of global alliances; technology and cybersecurity; democracy in an election year; U.S. domestic leaders on the frontlines of crisis; defense innovation; and conversations with world leaders including the Prime Ministers of Australia and Greece.

All programming will broadcast live on Zoom, with conversations running throughout each day from 8:30am ET up to 7:30pm ET. Attendees will have opportunity to ask speakers questions during the live broadcast, and all conversations will be available to watch afterwards on the Aspen Institute’s YouTube page. Join the conversation on social media with #AspenSecurity and follow the Forum on Twitter @AspenSecurity.

Editor’s Note: Press interested in covering the Aspen Security Forum can register to attend and learn more about the format here: www.aspensecurity2020.com/attend. If you have questions or would like to broadcast footage from the Forum, please contact Jon Purves: Jon.Purves@aspeninstitute.org.

The Aspen Strategy Group provides a non-partisan forum to explore the pre-eminent national security and foreign policy challenges facing the nation. Its cross-disciplinary and high-level examination of policy strategies to address emerging topics makes it a crucial resource for the American and global policy communities.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

