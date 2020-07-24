Regulated information, Leuven, 24 July 2020 (17.40 CEST)

KBC Ancora: Transparency Notification by DWS Investment GmbH

Summary of the notification

KBC Ancora has received a transparency notification dated 20 July 2020 indicating that DWS Investment GmbH, by virtue of acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, has fallen below the notification threshold of 1%.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notificationAcquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification byA person that notifies alone
Person subject to the notification requirementDWS Investment GmbH
Transaction date15 July 2020
Threshold that has been crossed1% (downwards)
In addition to the thresholds of 5% and any multiple thereof, the statutory thresholds of 1% and 3% also apply for KBC Ancora
Denominator78,301,314
Total number of voting rights heldPrevious notification:
DWS Investment GmbH: 817,984
Current notification:
DWS Investment GmbH: 732,893
% of voting rights held0.94%
Chain of controlled undertakingsDWS Investment GmbH is not a controlled entity
Additional informationDWS Investment GmbH is an investment firm and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Miscellaneous
This press release and the accompanying notification and other notifications may be consulted on the website of KBC Ancora, www.kbcancora.be, under ‘Shareholders'/'Transparency reports'

                                                          ---------------------------------

 

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel.: +32 (0)16 279672
e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be
e-mail (general enquiries): mailbox@kbcancora.be

 

