STURGIS, Mich., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced net income of $2.9 million for the first half of 2020 and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC.  The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan.  Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services.  Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank.  Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products.  Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

  • Net income increased 22% for the first half of 2020 to $2,863,000, compared to $2,339,000 for the first half of 2019, primarily due to mortgage banking activities.
  • Sales of $69.9 million residential mortgages generated $1.9 million of noninterest income in the first half of 2020, compared to $406,000 on $12.6 million of sales in the first half of 2019.
  • Net loans increased 13.2% to $398.9 million.
  • The Bank supported 515 borrowers with SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, for a total of $34.7 million on June 20, 2020.
  • Total assets increased 30% to $617.5 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $364.7 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 22.2% to $431.3 million.
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.13% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, “I am very pleased to report the Bank remained open during the entire stay-at-home orders in the State of Michigan. Although Bank branch lobbies were operating under an appointment-only system, we successfully served all our customer needs during the height of the COVID pandemic. The Bank’s technology investments over the past few years well prepared the Bank for full service, using drive-thru, night deposit, Telebank, Internet, mobile banking, and remote deposit. The Bank had a strong first half, led by mortgage banking activities. The Bank provided $1.1 million to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) under GAAP with an incurred loss model. This increase in ALLL addresses the growth in total loans and COVID-impacted industries, such as hotel loans.  The Bank has proactively deferred loan payments for several affected borrowers.  However, most of these borrowers have indicated they believe they will be able to handle a short-term interruption to service.  Many have also utilized the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program to assist their business. The Bank was able to assist 515 borrowers in obtaining PPP loans, introducing some new commercial clients to the Bank. The Bank has already realized strong deposit growth from these new customers, as well as from existing depositors. Overall credit quality has remained strong. The Bank constantly analyzes the loan portfolio and economic conditions in our market area to determine the extent of required allocations for unidentified loan losses. Appropriate adjustments are realized every quarter, as market conditions change.”

Six months ended June 30, 2020 vs. six months ended June 30, 2019Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2,863,000, or $1.35 per share, compared to net income of $2,339,000, or $1.11 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.44% in the first six months of 2020 from 4.01% in the first six months of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $8.3 million in 2020 from $7.8 million in 2019. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $732,000 to $9.1 million.  Total interest income increased $713,000 to $10.1 million, and interest expense only increased $214,000 to $1.8 million.

The Company provided $1.1 million to the allowance for loan losses in the first six months of 2020, compared to $113,000 in the same period of 2019.  Net charge-offs were $62,000 in 2020 and $0 in 2019.

Noninterest income was $4.1 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $2.6 million in the first half of 2019.  Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $1.5 million, to $1.9 million.  Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $69.9 million in 2020, compared to $12.6 million in 2019.  Investment brokerage commission income also increased 12% in 2020 to $685,000 in 2020 from $612,000 in 2019. The Bank also realized $157,000 gain on sale of securities in 2020, compared to $1,000 in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $7.9 million in 2020, compared to $7.5 million 2019.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $182,000, or 3.9%. 

Three months ended June 30, 2020 vs. three months ended June 30, 2019 - Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,355,000, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $1,297,000, or $0.62 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.92% in the second quarter of 2020 from 4.02% in the second quarter of 2019. 

Net interest income increased to $4.2 million in 2020 from $4.0 million in 2019.  The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $264,000 to $9.2 million.  Total interest income increased $255,000 to $5.1 million in 2020, and interest expense only increased $90,000 to $926,000 in 2020.

The Company provided $974,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $75,000 in the same quarter of 2019.  Net charge-offs were ($2,000) in 2020 and $3,000 in 2019. 

Noninterest income was $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $928,000, to $1.1 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $36.9 million in 2020, compared to $7.5 million in 2019. The Bank also realized $157,000 gain on sale of securities in 2020, compared to $44,000 in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $3.9 million in 2020, compared to $3.8 million 2019.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $65,000, or 3.0%. 

Total assets increased to $617.5 million at June 30, 2020 from $473.4 million at December 31, 2019, primarily in cash and cash equivalents and loans.  Loans increased $46.4 million from December 31, 2019, primarily in commercial nonmortgage loans, commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages. At June 30, 2020, the Bank had $34.7 million of PPP loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $312.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $263.2 million at December 31, 2019.  Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $11.9 million in the first half of 2020, to $27.8 million at June 30, 2020. 

Total equity was $43.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $43.6 million at December 31, 2019.  The regular quarterly dividend was increased in the first half of 2020 to a record-high $0.16 per share.  Book value per share was $20.62 ($17.05 tangible) at June 30, 2020. 

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements.  These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp.  Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.  Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies.  Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    
 June 30, Dec. 31,
  2020   2019 
ASSETS       
Cash and due from banks$12,138  $13,301 
Other short-term investments   74,599      9,896  
Total cash and cash equivalents 86,737   23,197 
Interest-earning deposits in banks 1,979   2,720 
Securities - available for sale 79,107   55,850 
Securities - held to maturity -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,917   3,612 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,786   2,977 
Loans, net of allowance of $4,514 and $3,451 398,910   352,531 
Premises and equipment, net 10,422   9,367 
Goodwill 5,834   5,834 
Core deposit intangibles 94   113 
Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,634   1,112 
Real estate owned 181   193 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,943   10,797 
Accrued interest receivable 2,507   1,610 
Other assets   7,422      3,458  
        
Total assets$ 617,473   $ 473,371  
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities       
Deposits       
Noninterest-bearing$119,133  $89,747 
Interest-bearing   312,203      263,189  
Total deposits 431,336   352,936 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 132,254   70,000 
Accrued interest payable 521   438 
Other liabilities   9,671      6,425  
Total liabilities 573,782   429,799 
        
Stockholders' equity       
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares       
issued and outstanding - 0 shares -   - 
Common stock – $1 par value:  authorized – 9,000,000 shares       
issued and outstanding 2,118,791 shares at June 30, 2020 and 2,113,591 shares at December 31, 2019 2,119   2,114 
Additional paid-in capital 7,969   7,893 
Retained earnings 36,376   34,190 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,773)    (625)
Total stockholders' equity   43,691      43,572  
        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 617,473   $ 473,371  


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 
 
 
  
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2020  2019
Interest income     
Loans$4,578 $4,314
Investment securities:     
Taxable 232  259
Tax-exempt 165  215
Dividends   123     55
Total interest income 5,098  4,843
      
Interest expense     
Deposits 484  511
Borrowed funds   442     325
Total interest expense   926     836
      
Net interest income 4,172  4,007
      
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   974     75
      
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 3,198  3,932
      
Noninterest income:     
Service charges and other fees 270  313
Interchange income 219  220
Investment brokerage commission income 323  321
Mortgage banking activities 1,122  194
Trust fee income 103  164
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 73  72
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned -  59
Loss on sale of securities 157  44
Other income   15     22
Total noninterest income 2,282  1,409
      
Noninterest expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 2,322  2,257
Occupancy and equipment 499  477
Interchange expenses 97  99
Data processing 220  198
Professional services 52  70
Real estate owned expense 1  3
Advertising 58  76
FDIC premiums 41  46
Other expenses   566     569
Total noninterest expenses   3,856     3,795
      
Income before income tax expense 1,624  1,546
      
Income tax expense   269     249
      
Net income$  1,355  $  1,297
      
Earnings per share$0.64 $0.61
Dividends per share$0.16 $0.15
      


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Six Months Ended
  2020   2019
Interest income      
Loans$ 9,087  $ 8,355
Investment securities:      
Taxable   489     539
Tax-exempt   394     437
Dividends   174      100
Total interest income  10,144     9,431
       
Interest expense      
Deposits   999     1,013
Borrowed funds   830      602
Total interest expense   1,829      1,615
       
Net interest income   8,315     7,816
       
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   1,125      113
       
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses   7,190     7,703
       
Noninterest income:      
Service charges and other fees   595     637
Interchange income   430     413
Investment brokerage commission income   685     612
Mortgage banking activities   1,898     406
Trust fee income   201     258
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance   146     134
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned    (2)    61
Loss on sale of securities   157     1
Other income   36      52
Total noninterest income   4,146     2,574
       
Noninterest expenses:      
Salaries and employee benefits   4,847     4,665
Occupancy and equipment   1,009     949
Interchange expenses   198     186
Data processing   422     394
Professional services   185     180
Real estate owned expense   3     8
Advertising   127     134
FDIC premiums   86     89
Other expenses   1,033      920
Total noninterest expenses   7,910      7,525
       
Income before income tax expense   3,426     2,752
       
Income tax expense   563      413
       
Net income$ 2,863   $ 2,339
       
Earnings per share$  1.35  $  1.11
Dividends per share$  0.32  $  0.30
       


OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
  
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  
  2020   2019 
        
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:       
Average noninterest-bearing deposits$109,060  $83,926 
Average interest-bearing deposits 298,697   265,464 
Average total assets 579,891   446,180 
Total risk-weighted assets 364,497   311,843 
Sturgis Bancorp:       
Average equity 43,013   41,437 
Average total assets 580,008   446,279 
Total risk-weighted assets 364,599   311,923 
        
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:       
Return on average assets 0.94%  1.17%
Return on average equity 12.67%  12.55%
Net interest margin 2.87%  3.96%
Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.92%  4.02%
        
   
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  
  2020   2019 
        
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:       
Average noninterest-bearing deposits$97,916  $86,772 
Average interest-bearing deposits 285,925   273,152 
Average total assets 540,293   500,636 
Sturgis Bancorp:       
Average equity 43,250   43,343 
Average total assets 540,364   500,719 
        
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:       
Return on average assets 1.07%  1.21%
Return on average equity 13.31%  13.99%
Net interest margin 3.39%  3.65%
Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.44%  3.72%