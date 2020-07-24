New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05935471/?utm_source=GNW

96 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of -2.08%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities that eventually led to a slowdown in the economy. The market is then expected to recover and reach $148.72 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 44.8%.



The augmented reality (AR) services market consists of sales of augmented reality services. Augmented Reality (AR) is an integration of digital information with a real-time environment. The AR services include services for the applications of training, preparation of annual reports and augmented brochures, architectural projects/new construction, games, trade show environments, marketing campaigns, medical uses, data visualization, entertainment, and location-based education.



The integration of blockchain technology is gaining significant popularity in the augmented reality services market. Blockchain technology is the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in which digital assets are assigned with unique attributes using cryptography and are distributed on a decentralized and public ledger. Apart from digital currency application, blockchain technology performs several applications that augmented and virtual reality developers are focusing on such as it allows developers to create unique digital assets that users and other developers cannot copy, selling virtual real estate, tracking virtually represented data, and more. In 2019, Terra Virtua, an augmented reality entertainment platform and Worldwide Asset eXchange announced that users can interact with the millions of digital collectibles trading through the WAX Blockchain in augmented reality. The incorporation of WAX into Terra Virtua brings together the strength of WAX blockchain and services for a secure and interactive social platform to buy, sell, view, and trade virtual collectibles. Thus, the incorporation of blockchain with augmented reality is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



The augmented reality services market covered in this report is segmented by applications into training; annual reports and augmented brochures; architectural projects/new construction; games; trade show environments.



The various risk associated with the usage of AR products and services is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The risks include consumer privacy and data security, product liability and safety issues. Augmented reality collects abundant information from users leading to privacy and safety concerns. According to a survey report published by Perkins Coie LLP, an international law firm, the respondents expressed more concerns about various legal risks of augmented reality products and services, with consumer privacy and data security being the top option selected (44%), followed by health and safety issues and product liability (42%) and IP infringement (40%). Therefore, abundant risks linked with AR solutions are likely to hamper the AR services market growth in the near future.



The COVID-19 outbreak is enforcing companies to shift towards more advanced and virtual solutions in order to continue their businesses, which is predicted to act as a major driver for the growth of the augmented reality (AR) services market in the short-term. Increasing demand for augmented reality in various end-use industries post COVID-19 outbreak is expected to generate a higher demand for augmented reality services. For instance, according to Analytics Insights magazine published in April 2020, the demand for AR, VR, and other new-age technologies is escalating due to COVID-19. AR companies including Imaginate and Queppelin are recording a surge in AR, MR, and VR technology. The demand for AR services is also supported by the rising push for learning and development for remote demonstrations and training for employees and consumers.



In May 2020, Unity Technologies, a US-based global creator and operator of interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, acquired the Finger Food Advanced Technology Group for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to expand Unity’s work beyond gaming as Finger Food will ensure the development and deployment of scalable RT3D solutions and services to various industries and enterprises. The acquisition is expected to grow Unity’s business to additional industries that are ready to utilize RT3D technologies but lack the necessary infrastructure. Finger Food Advanced Technology group was founded in 2009 and is a Canada-based global custom technology company specializing in AI, IoT, AR/VR, blockchain, and robotics to create mobile, cloud, web, machine, and advanced-interface solutions.





