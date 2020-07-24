SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") announced today that on and effective July 22, 2020 it has closed in escrow its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units comprised of common shares (“Shares”) and one half common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) in the capital of the Company in the amount of gross proceeds of $317,970.49 from the issuance of 21,198,033 Shares and 10,599,017 Warrants.



Each unit had a purchase price of $0.015 per unit. Each full common share purchase warrant will have an exercise price of CDN $0.05, and a term of 24 months. At any time on or after the date that is 4 months from the closing date, if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) equals or exceeds $0.10 CAD for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall be entitled to accelerate the expiration date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given. From and after the new accelerated expiration date, no Warrant may be exercised, and all unexercised Warrants shall be void. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any U.S. state securities laws, and any securities issued to US Persons are restricted securities subject to an indefinite hold period unless traded in compliance with applicable exemptions. US investors should contact the Company for more details and discuss applicable exemptions with their legal or financial advisor(s).

The Private Placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued pursuant to the placement are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period in compliance with Canadian securities laws.

The company is paying a cash commission of 8% of the gross proceeds raised and closed in respect of the offering to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. with respect of the funds raised by it, and broker’s warrants to this finder, exercisable within 30 months following the relevant closing date, to acquire in aggregate that number of common shares which is equal to 8% of the number of units sold under the offering with respect of the funds raised by it, which warrants expiry 30 months from issuance (closing date of July 22, 2020) and are exercisable at $0.05 per warrant. With respect of the Private Placement, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is receiving a cash finder fee of $20,000.04 and 1,333,336 broker warrants. Except for the mentioned commission and warrants to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., no bonus, finder’s fee, commission, agent’s option, or similar compensation, whether in cash or securities, has been paid or is payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The proceeds from the placement will be used to pay audit and accounting fees, insurance premiums and other general and administrative expenses, subject to agreements with creditors.

Trading Halt

On June 22, 2020, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) issued a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order against the Company (the "FFCTO") due to the Company's failure to file by the prescribed filing deadlines its annual financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2019, and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis and certifications (the “Filings”). Please refer to the Company’s press release of June 30, 2020 for more details. The Company has been granted the Order to commence the Private Placement as an exception to the FFCTO. The Company is working with its auditors, Ernst & Young, to complete the Filings, and anticipates that final approval and posting of the Filings on www.sedar.com will be completed soon. Upon filing of the Filings, the Company will apply to have the FFCTO fully revoked. The Company expects that the FFCTO would be removed prior to the expiration of the customary hold period for private placement offerings that affect all issuers, in which case investors would not be subject to any hold periods beyond what is expected for all private placements.

Purpose of the Private Placement

The funds that have been raised in the Private Placement will be used primarily for the purpose of paying audit and accounting fees that must be paid so that the Company can file its annual financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2019 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Filings”). Upon filing the Annual Filings, the Company will apply to have the FFCTO revoked, so that trading in the Company's shares on the TSXV will resume.

Salzman Group Acquisition

The Company previously announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Salzman Group. In connection with the acquisition of Salzman Group, the Company anticipates that it will announce the following matters shortly after the Company's shares resume trading:

Initiation of a contemplated $1.5M private placement or debt financing to provide 6-months working capital, which is a TSXV requirement for close of Salzman Group acquisition, as previously disclosed

Scheduling of a special meeting of shareholders to approve the acquisition of Salzman Group, as previously disclosed

