Every citizen in the region is assumed to have mobile phones, smartphones in particular; thus, consumers in North America can opt for carrier billing to buy content on any digital platform, such as music streaming subscription or video subscription. Youth population in this region, with higher education and income levels, are more likely to be digitally connected as most of them are highly engaged in purchasing online games and online media; the direct carrier billing payment method is known to offer the best purchasing experience online. The wide range of direct carrier billing platforms would help open up new revenue generation sources for mobile operators, surge average revenue per user, and offer cost-effective and easy methods for new content.

The Android segment led the direct carrier billing market based on platform in 2019.Android is the major factor driving the direct carrier billing market growth with players such as Google and Huawei offer apps, games, and other services for android platform users. The direct carrier billing service is being widely used on android platforms. Direct carrier billing solution providers have great potential to grow in the gaming and online media streaming segments. Also, Google Play Carrier Billing permits the customers to buy Libon (a voice over IP application created for Android and iOS by Orange Vallée - Orange S.A.’s subsidiary) minutes without using credit cards. The user can direct its purchases to monthly phone bill. This payment option is offered for both prepaid and postpaid plans.

