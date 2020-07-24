New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934830/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to high cost of CPAP machines and negative effect of device, such as its nearly impossible for the middle class to effort CPAP machine.

The cases of apnea are more prevalent in the geriatric population due to other diseases such as snoring , and respiratory diseases associated with apnea.The higher prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea(OSA) is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen because of the increasing age factor.



Moreover, the CPAP market is also driven by the rising number of obese patients in North America. For instance, in 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 1.9 billion adults were overweight, out of these over 650 million were obese. The report also highlighted that over 340 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years were overweight or obese in 2016.

According to the report of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), during 2017-2018, the prevalence of obesity increased from 30.5% to 42.4%, and the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2%. Moreover, in 2019, CDC reported that more than one-third (36.5%) of the US adults and 17% of children were obese. According to the second study by the National Center for Health Statistics at the CDC, during 2017-2018, 42.4% of the US adults were obese (43% of men and 41.9% of women).Thus, rising the number of geriatric population and high prevalence of obese patients is driving the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market.

Based on the type, the North America continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market was segmented into automatic and manual. the automatic segment held the larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the North America continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) Devices marketis segmented into emergency health departments and hospitals.In 2019,the hospitals segment held the larger share of the market.



Moreover, emergency health departments segment is anticipated to register the higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for North America Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market included in the report are World Health Organization, National Center for Biotechnology Information, and American Health Association.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934830/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001