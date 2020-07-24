New York, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Blood Collection Devices Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; Method ; End User, and Country - Regional Analysis and Market Forecasts by Product, Method and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934827/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as risks associated with the blood collection devices are damaging the growth of the market. Additionally, technological developments in blood collection techniques and productsandincreasing blood donation drives by government and NGOsare likely to fuel the growth of the blood collection devices marketduring the forecast period.

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood.Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests.



Needles & syringes, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling, and intraoperative blood salvage.

Collecting blood from patients with difficult venous access (DVA) is challenging or sometimes tricky.In the case of DVA patients, the traditionally used blood collection products are often unable to collect adequate samples; this may lead to repeated attempts to collect blood.



The risk of anemia may arise due to repeated attempts and the risk of transmission of blood-borne pathogens to nurses.To avoid these scenarios, market players have launched innovative hematology-tube designs that support capillary-blood collection while reducing the risks of collecting and treating errors in DVA patients. Furthermore, a vein illumination or vein visualization technique (known as vein finder) is a recent addition to safe blood collection procedures. It is used to support healthcare professionals in finding a right vein for venipuncture. The device illuminates the veins below the skin using ultrasound or infrared technology and aids in easy vein access, thereby decreasing the need for repeated venipuncture.

In 2017, Seventh Sense Biostystem received 510(k) clearance from US Food and Drug Administration for product named TAP, a simple push button blood collection device.It consists of an array of microneedles that are applied on the upper arm to collect capillary blood into a vacuum chamber.



Therefore, the aforementioned developments are likely to provide an opportunistic scenario for the growth of the blood collection devices market during the forecast period.

In the United States, due to an increasing number of infected patients, healthcare professionals and leading organizations are distracting the flow of healthcare resources from research & development to primary care, which is slowing down the process of innovation.In April 2020, the US launched an unprecedented effort in six metropolitan cities including New York to look for antibodies to SARS-COV-2 among the population.



The serosurveys conducted in the North American states are likely to propel the demand for blood collection devices market.

Based on product the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, blood collection sets, and others.In 2019, the blood collection needles/holders segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market.



The growth of this segment attributes to the high adoption of the products in various medical diagnostic and treatment procedures. On the other hand, blood collection tubes are anticipated to witness fastest growth in the market owing to rising number of diseases that demands multiple blood-testing methods and technological advancements in blood collection tubes.

