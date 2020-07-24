CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that the Company plans to discuss initial data from the Phase 1 portion of the TC-210 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors in a premarket press release and webcast to be held on Monday, July 27th, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00am E.T. on Monday, July 27th. The webcast of the conference call will be made available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com . To access the call via dial-in, please dial 866-220-8062 (U.S. toll free) or 470-495-9169 (international) ten minutes prior to the start time with the conference ID number 1855313. Following the live audio webcast, an archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) are a unique therapeutic approach, specifically recognizing and killing cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

