AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq: SCON) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allied Integral United, Inc., announced today that on July 22, 2020, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (Panel) confirmed that the Company regained compliance with the equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the Equity Rule).



Separately from compliance with the Equity Rule, pursuant to a Nasdaq rule filing that tolled the extension period for companies through June 30, 2020, for the minimum bid price and market value of publicly held shares requirements under the Nasdaq Listings Rules, the Company will still be required to evidence compliance with the bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Price Rule”) no later than September 18, 2020. Absent additional relief from Nasdaq, failure to regain and evidence compliance with the Price Rule in a timely manner will result in the Company’s delisting from Nasdaq. The Company’s previous disclosure that the deadline for compliance with the Price Rule was September 21, 2020 is hereby corrected to be September 18, 2020.

The Company intends to satisfy the Price Rule by taking appropriate action as needed, including through completion of a reverse stock split and/or as a result of completion of the previously announced and pending merger with Allied Integral United, Inc. (a/k/a Clearday), although there is no certainty that either of such actions will be completed in a timely manner or otherwise.

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “SCON.” For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning STI, AIU, the proposed Merger, and other matters. These statements may discuss the valuation of the Building, goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of STI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that stockholders do not timely approve a reverse split in order to comply with the Price Rule, which would result in immediate delisting; the risk that the pending merger with Clearday (“Merger”) is not timely completed or does not result in the Company being able to be in compliance with the Price Rule, which would result in immediate delisting; the risk that the delay in consummating the merger will create increased expense to STI; the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed Merger are not satisfied, including the failure to obtain stockholder approval for the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed Merger and the ability of each of STI and AIU to consummate the Merger; risks related to STI’s ability to correctly estimate and manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the proposed Merger pending closing; risks related to the failure or delay in obtaining required approvals from any governmental or quasi-governmental entity necessary to consummate the proposed Merger; risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the proposed Merger, including with respect to future financial and operating results; the ability of STI or AIU to protect their respective intellectual property rights; competitive responses to the Merger and changes in expected or existing competition; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed Merger; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed Merger; regulatory requirements or developments; changes in capital resource requirements; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in STI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. STI can give no assurance that the conditions to the Merger will be satisfied. Except as required by applicable law, STI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Additional Information Will be Filed with the SEC

In connection with the proposed Merger, STI intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 that will contain a proxy statement/prospectus/information statement. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF STI ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT STI, THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement, prospectus and other documents filed by STI with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement, prospectus and other documents filed by STI with the SEC by contacting STI by mail at Superconductor Technologies Inc., 15511 W. State Hwy 71, Suite 110-105Austin, TX 78738, (512) 650-7775, Attention: Corporate Secretary. Investors and stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement, prospectus and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the Merger.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

STI and its directors and executive officers and AIU and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of STI in connection with the Merger. Information regarding the special interests of these directors and executive officers in the Merger will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement referred to above. Additional information about STI’s directors and executive officers is included in STI’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and from the Corporate Secretary of STI at the address above.