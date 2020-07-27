Dublin, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Education Market By Learning Type, By Course Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Education Market size is expected to reach $48.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 33.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Digital education is a creative use of interactive resources and technologies while teaching and learning and is generally referred to as technology enhanced learning (TEL) or e-learning. The use of emerging technology offers educators the ability to build immersive learning experiences in the classes they teach which can take the form of blended or entirely online courses and programs.



In comparison to the usual classes where personal attention is lacking, online classrooms form a one-to-one educational environment. Specialists can reinforce the potential of each apprentice to be learned individually, while learners can also contact the teacher by chat, call or video. Technology provides students with increased educational insight as it applies to educators without any time and energy restrictions. Instant communications and response gatherings let scholars advance their skills, evaluate their implementation, and track the development of assignments, and more. In addition, the approaching Learning Management System is expected to enhance two-way communication between scholars and educators.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2 Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 4. Global Digital Education Market by Learning Type

4.1 Global Digital Education Self-Paced Instructor-Led Online Education Market by Region

4.2 Global Digital Education Instructor-Led Online Education Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Digital Education Market by Course Type

5.1 Global Digital Education Science & Technology Courses Market by Region

5.2 Global Digital Education Entrepreneurship & Business Management Courses Market by Region

5.3 Global Digital Education Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Digital Education Market by End User

6.1 Global Individual Learners and Academic Institutions Digital Education Market by Region

6.2 Global Enterprises & Government Organizations Digital Education Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Digital Education Market by Region

7.1 North America Digital Education Market

7.2 Europe Digital Education Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Digital Education Market

7.4 LAMEA Digital Education Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (EdModo, Inc.)

8.2 Pluralsight, Inc.

8.3 Seek Limited (FutureLearn)

8.4 Alison

8.5 Udacity, Inc.

8.6 Udemy, Inc.

8.7 edX, Inc.

8.8 Jigsaw Academy (Manipal Education and Medical Group)

8.9 Coursera, Inc.

8.10 NovoEd, Inc. (Devonshire Investors)



