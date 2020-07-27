Against Seemingly Insurmountable Odds, They Fought On.

﻿LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE OUTPOST will be available August 18 on Blu-ray™ & DVD through Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) at all major retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Transworld. Based on the critically acclaimed bestseller by CNN’s Jake Tapper, THE OUTPOST is an incredible true story of strength, sacrifice and bravery. The film, which debuted as the No. 1 movie on Apple its opening weekend and has remained there for 3 straight weeks, heralds an all-star cast including Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings), Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad), Caleb Landry Jones (Get Out) and Milo Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge, Gangster Land).

In THE OUTPOST, a small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

“We are so excited to help bring THE OUTPOST to everyone who wants to own this must-see military thriller on Blu-ray™ or DVD,” said Yolanda Macias, EVP Acquisitions, Digital Sales & Studio Relations at Cinedigm. “It is a story that deserves to be shared and we take great pride in doing so.”

