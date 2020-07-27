WALTHAM, Mass, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement interaction analytics, today announced the details for its virtual Customer Engagement Transformation Exchange (CETX), which will be held virtually between Aug. 18 – 19.
This year’s host is Shep Hyken, a customer service and experience expert and a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. Hyken partners with organizations to build loyal relationships with their customers and employees.
“CETX is bringing together many forward-thinking leaders to collaborate on experiences and ideas that have the power to transform. I’m thrilled to host and honored to be part of a lineup filled with knowledgeable and innovative CX experts. The advice and wisdom that will be showcased at the event has the power to fuel positive change throughout the entire enterprise,” said Hyken.
In addition to over 20 breakout sessions, keynote presentations include:
CETX will provide thought leadership, ideas and best practices for contact center and CX leaders on the changing landscape of customer engagement. The conference will also feature many end-user practitioner use cases on speech analytics presented by actual CallMiner customers who will demonstrate the critical role that technology plays in helping their organizations navigate these changes and improve business outcomes.
“Elevating customer engagement and CX has never been more urgent. Between critical digital transformation initiatives and the challenges brought on from the recent pandemic, customer service preferences are rapidly changing – and brands need to adapt quickly,” said Eric Williamson, chief marketing officer at CallMiner. “Our goal at CETX is to enable collaboration, share insights and spark innovation for a better way forward – and to have fun while doing it. We’re thrilled to bring together such an influential group of leaders to host and keynote the experience.”
The event will feature tracks for several of the most compelling issues in customer engagement today, such as work-from-home optimization, best practices for collections in current times and leveraging consumer insights to transform CX. The free, two-day event also includes participant activities such as trivia contests, scavenger hunt, a virtual escape room and more.
For more information on CETX or to register, please visit https://cetx2020.callminer.com/
About CallMiner
CallMiner is a recognized leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact center efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.
