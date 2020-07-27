DUBLIN, Ga., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $3.4 million, or an earnings per share of $1.61, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The earnings represent an increase of approximately $1.5 million, or 78%, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.95 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. On a pretax basis, the company earned $4.6 million for the quarter versus $3.0 million for the prior year quarter, representing a 57% increase. The increase was primarily a result of Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan growth and related fees and lower non-interest expense.



“In the second quarter, we experienced strong net interest income, which was up 14% as compared to the first quarter. This growth was driven by loan growth of $90 million, or 12%, during the quarter with SBA PPP loans representing 90% of that growth,” said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. “In light of the current economic and health situation in our country as well as taking a charge off on a legacy problem credit, we allocated $2 million to our allowance for loan losses during the quarter. After the charge off and additional reserve, our credit metrics improved markedly. We believe that our healthy reserves, balance sheet position, and capital levels are solid and that we are positioned to support our customers during this crisis, help facilitate economic recovery in our markets, and take advantage of any strategic opportunities that may develop.”

Total assets of the company were up $200 million, or 22%, from the end of the second quarter of 2019. Over half of this growth occurred in the second quarter of this year as loans increased $90 million, primarily SBA PPP loans, and interest-bearing deposits and investment securities increased $11 million. The remaining organic growth was centered in single family mortgages held-for-sale and other real estate secured loans. Total deposits were up $182 million, or 23%, from June 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth represented a significant portion of total deposit growth as noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $70 million, or 37%. Management estimates that approximately $30 million of this growth is unspent SBA PPP funds on deposit by customers. Total shareholders’ equity of the company increased to $119 million, representing an increase of 16% from June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $51.07 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.89, or 8.25%, since December 31, 2019. On July 22, 2020, the board of directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share payable on or about September 15th to all shareholders of record on August 30, 2020.

Net interest income for quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $12.2 million and $9.2 million respectively, an increase of $3.0 million, or 32%. The net interest margin for the said quarters was 4.70% and 4.50%. The margin was bolstered by strong SBA PPP fees recognized on 631 individual PPP loans totaling $82.9 million in loans booked during the quarter. Mortgage fee income was strong during the quarter as the bank recognized $708 thousand in secondary mortgage fees as compared to $297 thousand in the year ago quarter. Service charge revenue declined during the quarter while interchange income increased. As a result, other non-interest income remained flat at $1.0 million. Efficiency of the bank improved to 50.56% from 57.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as the bank continued to build revenue and realize cost saves from the FMB Equibanc merger. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income in the quarter was 54.0% versus 74.3% a year earlier.

The company charged off a legacy credit totaling $1.6 million in the quarter that had associated specific reserves. This charge off coupled with minimal additional asset deterioration reduced non-performing assets (NPAs). NPAs were down to $11.7 million on June 30, 2020 versus $12.4 million at December 31, 2019. After allocating $2.0 million to the reserve in the second quarter, the allowance as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2020 versus 1.31% the same period in the prior year. Management continues to actively review the loan portfolio, stress test certain segments, and ensure lenders are in regular contact with borrowers to monitor any current operating issues, both normal and COVID-related. To this point, credit quality metrics remain strong. With the recent increasing number of COVID cases and in turn certain communities and businesses tightening safety measures, the portfolio could be further impacted. Management continues to monitor the economic situation and is confident that it is well positioned to weather the storm with solid reserves, solid capital levels, and strong core earnings.

Subordinated Notes Offering

On July 22, 2020, the company completed the issuance of a private placement of $15 million of 5.25% fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. The Notes are unsecured and have a ten-year term, maturing July 22, 2030, and will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.25%, payable quarterly in arrears, for the first five years of the term. Thereafter, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to three-month LIBOR plus 492 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for MBLU for regulatory capital purposes. MBLU intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to supplement the capital of Morris Bank, its wholly owned subsidiary, and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the subordinated notes offering, the company was advised by Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC as financial advisor and Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford, LLP as legal counsel.

Spence Mullis, President and CEO, said, “This private placement will provide our company with strength and flexibility well into the future as we continue to serve and grow in communities throughout Middle and South Georgia.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 2020 2019 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 12,758,312 $ 10,288,307 $ 2,470,005 24.01 % Securities 942,506 762,103 180,403 23.67 % Federal funds sold 8,615 122,624 (114,009 ) -92.97 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 7,766 12,435 (4,669 ) -37.55 % FHLB stock 11,692 16,132 (4,440 ) -27.52 % Other interest and dividend income 26,666 238,535 (211,869 ) -88.82 % Total interest income 13,755,557 11,440,136 2,315,421 20.24 % Interest expense: Deposits 1,381,632 2,004,467 (622,835 ) -31.07 % Borrowed funds 179,337 204,938 (25,601 ) -12.49 % Federal funds purchased -- -- -- -- Total interest expense 1,560,969 2,209,405 (648,436 ) -29.35 % Net interest income 12,194,588 9,230,731 2,963,857 32.11 % Provision for loan losses 2,000,000 450,000 1,550,000 344.44 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,194,588 8,780,731 1,413,857 16.10 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 387,440 554,175 (166,735 ) -30.09 % Other fees and commissions 544,539 395,303 149,236 37.75 % Gain on sale of loans -- (7,660 ) 7,660 -100.00 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 93,136 44,164 48,972 110.89 % Other income 9,742 51,408 (41,666 ) -81.05 % Total noninterest income 1,034,857 1,037,390 (2,533 ) -0.24 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,377,552 3,444,846 932,706 27.08 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 603,710 552,060 51,650 9.36 % Loss on sales of foreclosed assets 2,240 22,531 (20,291 ) -90.06 % Loss on sale of securities available for sale -- 4,623 (4,623 ) -100.00 % Other operating 1,601,247 2,834,536 (1,233,289 ) -43.51 % Total noninterest expense 6,584,749 6,858,596 (273,847 ) -3.99 % Income before Taxes 4,644,696 2,959,525 1,685,171 56.94 % Income Taxes 1,275,320 1,069,500 205,820 19.24 % Net Income $ 3,369,376 $ 1,890,025 $ 1,479,351 78.27 % Earnings per Share $ 1.61 $ 0.95 $ 0.66 69.47 % Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 51.07 $ 43.62 $ 7.45 17.08 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet June 30, 2020 and 2019 2020 2019 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 56,702,226 $ 26,691,267 $ 30,010,959 112.44 % Federal funds sold 28,826,177 20,699,332 8,126,845 39.26 % Interest bearing time deposits in other banks 1,350,000 2,100,000 (750,000 ) -35.71 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 139,789,954 111,125,724 28,664,230 25.79 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 9,983,201 5,567,478 4,415,723 79.31 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 899,700 842,900 56,800 6.74 % Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $10,149,609 and $9,446,751 respectfully 837,779,248 714,100,188 123,679,060 17.32 % Premises and equipment, net 16,003,773 16,001,167 2,606 0.02 % Goodwill 9,361,805 9,361,704 101 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 2,891,386 3,242,765 (351,379 ) -10.84 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 645,231 481,056 164,175 34.13 % Accrued interest receivable 3,036,882 2,919,529 117,353 4.02 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,434,514 7,122,527 6,311,987 88.62 % Other assets 6,150,284 6,132,264 18,020 0.29 % Total assets $ 1,126,854,381 $ 926,387,901 $ 200,466,480 21.64 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 261,805,349 $ 191,359,061 $ 70,446,288 36.81 % Interest-bearing 723,800,470 612,497,815 111,302,655 18.17 % 985,605,819 803,856,876 181,748,943 22.61 % Other borrowed funds 14,124,000 14,838,286 (714,286 ) -4.81 % Accrued interest payable 393,973 536,505 (142,532 ) -26.57 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,453,184 4,721,427 2,731,757 57.86 % Total liabilities 1,007,576,976 823,953,094 183,623,882 22.29 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,144,766 2,101,492 43,274 2.06 % Paid in capital surplus 39,292,064 37,459,410 1,832,654 4.89 % Less: treasury stock (1,564,569 ) (1,211,099 ) (353,470 ) 29.19 % Retained earnings 67,336,736 55,916,997 11,419,739 20.42 % Current year earnings 7,407,128 6,487,050 920,078 14.18 % Accumulated other comprehensive income gain 4,661,280 1,680,957 2,980,323 177.30 % Total shareholders' equity 119,277,405 102,434,807 16,842,598 16.44 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,126,854,381 $ 926,387,901 200,466,480 21.64 %



