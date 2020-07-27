Dublin, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Mass Market Channel Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pet product shoe is officially on the other retail foot. After years of pet specialty superstores outperforming supermarkets and discount stores, in today's humanized and pet parent-ized pet industry, the mass channels are now in the cat-bird's seat. Two key developments, both intertwined with e-commerce, help explain this switch. First, mass retailers now feature very premiumized pet foods, including on-trend mass-market brands such as Rachel Ray Nutrish and Mars' CRAVE; channel-straddling Freshpet, whose superpremium refrigerated fresh pet food requires heavy foot traffic and is big in Walmart; and formerly pet-specialty-exclusive brands such as Blue Buffalo and Nutro. Secondly, while e-commerce has grown the overall market and not merely cannibalized, there has nonetheless been an element of robbing Pet Stores to pay Paul as pet superstores take most of the e-commerce hit.
Focusing on the new landscape of competition and interplay between brick-and-mortar channels and the Internet, U.S. Pet Market Focus: Mass Market Shoppers examines dog- or cat-owner shopper dynamics in the following retail sectors:
The analysis provided in U.S. Pet Market Focus: Mass Market Shoppers covers pet ownership patterns, demographics, and cross-channel shopping. Included are current (2019) and forecasted (2020 and 2024) dollar market sizes and market shares for each of these retail sectors, along with historically trended shopper shares. Coverage of pet owner shopping patterns are set in the context of current trends and future directions for retailing, drawing on the publisher's U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2019-2020 and overall catalog of pet and veterinary industry market reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
Supermarkets
Discount Stores
Wholesale Clubs
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ab81f8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: