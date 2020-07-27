SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that ClearGage has integrated its patient estimator and financing tools into DrChrono‘s Practice Management platform. The ClearGage app offering gives practices the ability to provide patient estimates directly within appointments.



“As a private practice, the use of ClearGage on the DrChrono platform has made several improvements to our billing process. The automated communication allows us to be more proactive and have a better understanding of our accounts receivable,” said Ashley Koundry of iTrust Wellness Group. “Especially during COVID-19, when we are operating almost completely through telehealth appointments, it becomes more challenging to collect payments and keep our A/R running smoothly. Because ClearGage automates the payment process within DrChrono’s EMR, everything is streamlined and we can easily collect payments during telehealth visits to keep our practice cash flow positive. Our team can devote time to improving customer service and strategizing for continuous growth instead of spending unnecessary time on tedious billing tasks. I believe this makes our team feel more valued and gives them a stronger sense of job security, and an increased interest in their work."

“ClearGage’s partnership with DrChrono was a natural fit given how they are constantly working with their practices to find innovative ways to improve processes through technology,” said Rashawn Allen, Chief Revenue Officer of ClearGage. “Our fully integrated solutions enable providers to automate the collection of patient balances, provide price transparency through cost estimates, and offer flexible financing options so patients can get the care they need without facing financial hardship.”

“ClearGage is a great example of a digital health company leveraging our open API to create a tool that can help practices adopt a new process for easily presenting financing options to their patients upfront,” said Daniel Kivatinos, co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “Building a patient estimator tool for price transparency is much needed in the medical industry. We’re glad to see ClearGage is bringing these new capabilities to patients and practices in all medical specialities.”

ClearGage tools now available and fully integrated for the DrChrono platform include Patient Engagement, Patient Estimation, Patient Financing and Patient Payments. Providers and physicians can now present their patients with upfront, accurate estimations of a procedure or treatment while they have them on the phone, through a telehealth visit or at point of service in person, bringing the conversation of securing patient payment to the beginning of the visit instead of the end. Patients will now be able to evaluate the value of their care, select financial options on how they would like to pay for it, and practices can receive payments sooner in the process.

ClearGage leverages the DrChrono API and webhooks to communicate information back and forth between the applications. This connection helps eliminate the duplication of efforts of having to manage two different applications, provide confidence that the most up-to-date information is being used when reaching out to customers by text and/or email, and decreases time spent manually allocating payments back to line items on open balances.

ClearGage and DrChrono will also co-host a live webinar on Wednesday, July 29th from 10:00-11:00 am PT on the topic “Optimizing Patient Payments as Virtual Care Increases.” Join executives from both companies to learn how to increase staff efficiency and practice revenue particularly in light of the recent circumstances impacting the healthcare industry. Register for this event at: https://bit.ly/30vXsyM .

Learn more about the ClearGage application here .

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

press@drchrono.com