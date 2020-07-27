Jesper Lok has been appointed as Senior Advisor to the Bombardier Transportation Board in Denmark and EMEAI region.

Experienced international leader Jesper Lok to support strategic business development and sustainable growth for Bombardier's operations in Denmark and EMEAI region

BERLIN, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today the appointment of Jesper Lok as Senior Advisor to the Bombardier Transportation Board in Denmark and for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) region. In this leadership role, Jesper Lok will first focus on sustainable business development and customer relationships in Denmark to support Bombardier’s growth in the Nordic region’s rail sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Jesper Lok into his new role as Senior Advisor. Jesper brings a broad knowledge of the Danish railway industry gained from his time as Chief Executive Officer at Danske Statsbaner (DSB), as well as his business experience from a twenty-five year international career at Maersk-Group and his extensive board-level experience with a number of global organizations,” said Andrew DeLeone, President of Europe, Middle East, Africa and India region at Bombardier Transportation.



“It is an honour to support Bombardier Transportation in their continued expansion and I am looking forward to working with this company. Bombardier has a strong track record in Denmark and I embrace the company’s commitment to safety, quality and sustainability,” added Jesper Lok.



Jesper Lok has previously held international leadership roles with the Danish integrated logistics company, A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, over a period of 25 years. From 2012 to 2014, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Danish rail operator DSB. Today, Jesper Lok is a Professional Board Member and Strategic Advisor across a range of industries, including the charity UNICEF. He holds an MBA and has attended a range of Executive Training programs at European and US business schools.

About Bombardier Transportation in Denmark

Bombardier Transportation is an experienced, local and long-term partner to Danish rail operators for trains, services and rail control solutions. As a leading supplier, Bombardier has provided most of the trains and signalling systems in service in Denmark today. In Copenhagen, two business units, Rolling Stock and Rail Control Solutions, support operators to develop and procure new train fleets, maintenance services and signalling solutions. Bombardier offers its complete portfolio to Danish operators, including TRAXX locomotives, TWINDEXX coaches, TALENT battery trains and ZEFIRO high-speed trains, as well as EBI Lock computer-based interlocking systems, wayside equipment and automatic train control systems for the INTERFLO mainline and CITYFLO mass transit solutions, all supported by comprehensive service packages. With more than 100 years of experience, Bombardier has a unique appreciation of the Danish rail market.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

