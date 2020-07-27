Minuteman Press franchise owner Erik Schwartz outside his Turnersville, NJ center. Minuteman Press Turnersville helps other local businesses during COVID-19 with everything from PPE such as face masks to social distancing printing products such as safety posters and floor graphics.

TURNERSVILLE, N.J., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erik Schwartz has owned Minuteman Press in Turnersville for 12 years. As a local business owner himself, Erik knows how important it is for the community to rally together and support local business while staying safe during COVID-19. Erik’s Minuteman Press franchise located at 4991 Route 42, Suite 4 is doing its part by providing vital personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and facial coverings (for non-medical use), social distancing printing products such as COVID-19 safety posters, floor graphics and sneeze guards, and even free marketing through their community website Bounce Back Turnersville .



Erik says, “The number one thing we have been doing throughout the pandemic is that we are printing and distributing COVID-19 safety posters and signs for free. We believe that our community comes first and it’s important for everyone to remain safe.”

In addition to the free posters, Erik and his team at Minuteman Press Turnersville have given away face masks and hand sanitizer to help their clients and community members. They also have launched a free website Bounce Back Turnersville where any local business can submit their text and logo. Minuteman Press will then create a local ad and post it for free on the website.

“We’ve had a very favorable response to all of our efforts to help others during this critical time including the Bounce Back website. We have special offers on the website from businesses ranging from restaurants, roofing, and solar energy to auto repair and healthcare.”

For Minuteman Press, Erik and his team’s efforts to put community first have paid off. “We had a good month in June and it’s great to see more local businesses reopening. As they reopen, we make sure they know we are here to help them in any way we can.”

During COVID-19, the most popular items printed and produced by Minuteman Press Turnersville right now are masks and facial coverings, social distancing products , sneeze guards, and direct mail advertising campaigns. “Our most popular and comfortable masks are 100% cotton, two-ply fabric. By far, the most popular color is black and then we use our heat press to customize them with company logos and designs. I wear them and my staff wears them with our Minuteman Press logo printed on them. When people see us, they tend to ask about them and this leads to orders.”

Because print is an essential business , Minuteman Press has been able to remain open. Therefore, Erik is able to share his own experiences and advice for other businesses who are now reopening themselves. “My advice and the biggest thing I’ve learned is to create an advertising budget and concentrate on advertising to your core markets. Do some printing, advertise on the Internet, and put together a healthy mix of cross-media marketing to reach people. Many clients have come to us for direct mail and Every Door Direct Mail to reach customers right now, and it’s working.”

“It is wonderful to see all of the great things Erik is doing to help his business community bounce back from COVID-19,” says Richard Hornberger, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President, Philadelphia Region. Rich adds, “Local businesses like Erik’s Minuteman Press franchise in Turnersville are the lifeblood of local economies and I am proud of the work he’s been doing in helping his clients and community as businesses continue to reopen.”

Supporting other local businesses is also important to Erik. “I shop local and utilize the services of my clients as much as I possibly can. It’s also gratifying for me when two of my clients talk and network and discover the need for each other’s products and services. Recently, I had a plumber and a realtor together outside my center. The realtor needed the plumber, and the plumber provided an estimate and got the job.”

Erik concludes, “For local businesses and the community, supporting each other is huge and it means a lot to see so many people here in Turnersville come together to pitch in and help out during this time.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Turnersville, NJ, call 856-232-7700 or visit https://www.minutemanprints.com . To submit a free local listing at Bounce Back Turnersville, visit https://bouncebackusa.minuteman.com/locations/nj/turnersville/ .

Introducing Bounce Back USA, free local business listings & COVID-19 awareness posters to support local business.

