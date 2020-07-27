27 July 2020

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

2020 Restricted Share Plan Awards

The Company announces that on 27 July 2020, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted awards over ordinary shares of 1/3 penny each in the share capital of the Company (‘Shares’) to Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the RSP as follows:

Name of Director/ PDMR Number of Shares granted under RSP Award Nicholas Wiles 59,443 Alan Dale 9,274 Lewis Alcraft 12,647 Jonathan Marchant 9,965 Katy Wilde 6,281 Daniel Vant 6,829 Benjamin Ford 7,166 Mugur Dogariu 3,525

The above awards were granted at a price of £5.93 per Share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day).

The release of the RSP awards at the date of vesting is dependent upon the participants having:

continued employment; and achieved satisfactory personal appraisals during the relevant vesting periods.

In addition, the release of the RSP awards is subject to a positive assessment of the Company’s performance and delivery against its strategy and plans to justify the level of vesting.

The RSP awards may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years with the exception of the award granted to Nicholas Wiles. As Chief Executive, his award will normally vest over a 5-year period with 50% vesting after 3 years, and 25% after 4 and 5 years. The award to the Chief Executive will also be subject to a 5-year holding period from the date of grant (27 July 2020) during which period he will ordinarily be required to retain the net of tax number of vested Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

