New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Community College Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961895/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the community college market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on non-traditional learners, workforce development and increased online presence.



The community college market in US is segmented as below:

By Revenue Stream

• Government funds

• Tuition and fees

• Grants and contracts

• Others



By Course Offerings

• Associate degree

• TVET certification

• Continuing education



This study identifies the emphasis on education marketing process as one of the prime reasons driving the community college market in US growth during the next few years. Also, education technology penetration in community colleges and growing demand for middle-skill jobs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our community college market in US covers the following areas:

• Community college market in US sizing

• Community college market in US forecast

• Community college market in US industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961895/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001