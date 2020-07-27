New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941081/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on in-flight entertainment systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing air passenger traffic, increasing demand for media and connectivity for a better travel experience, and technological advancements and partnerships.

The in-flight entertainment systems market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



The in-flight entertainment systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Connectivity

• Content



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing trend of BYOD aboard aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing capacity of geo satellites coupled with a decline in cost, and ongoing development of IFEC and wireless-IFE will lead to sizable demand in the market.

