NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation, mobility and accessibility solutions in North America has secured exclusive access to launch Complex Rehab Systems (CRS) advanced technology developed by wheelchair manufacturer Ki Mobility in collaboration with NSM Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs). The technology is designed to enhance measurement precision, accommodate collaborative chair customization, and support order facilitation and approvals. NSM has been collaborating with Ki Mobility on the CRS for the past four years in anticipation of the launch of this cutting-edge technology.

“NSM is committed to drive the future of technology-driven care for our industry,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “We are leveraging our partnerships with industry experts to bring advanced technology to the market and improve outcomes for those we serve. We are proud to partner with Ki Mobility on the introduction of the CRS platform which we believe will impact the evaluation process and the total client experience.”

The CRS evaluation and scanning program, which is exclusive to NSM, allows ATPs to collect detailed electronic records to assist in the design, documentation, review, and justification of custom mobility solutions. This includes the ability to capture a 3D scan of the client to "take them with you,” providing unlimited measure points or planes for reference by the ATP and clinical team when designing the client's custom mobility solution.

The new technology supports clinical collaboration and limits re-work, cost and cycle-time in the complex rehab technology order process. Where appropriate for the complexity of the situation, the CRS program can also support social distancing during seating evaluations by replacing the traditional tools with state-of-the-art digital mapping software.

“We are proud to partner with NSM on the launch of this new technology,” said Doug Munsey, President of Ki Mobility. “The collaboration with NSM experts resulted in the delivery of state-of-the-art software that enhances the process of improving the lives of those with mobility needs.”

About National Seating & Mobility

National Seating & Mobility is North America’s premier provider of customized mobility, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair solutions supporting independence for individuals with mobility challenges. Founded in 1992, the company has grown from five locations providing complex rehabilitation technology to a comprehensive network of mobility and accessibility experts partnering with physicians, therapists and clients across the U.S. and Canada. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

