New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge Cubed, the global real estate data and analytics platform powered by Savills and designed for corporate occupiers, announced a new partnership with CompStak today. CompStak is the world’s leading provider of crowdsourced commercial real estate transaction pricing data.

Knowledge Cubed plans to offer Savills clients and advisors access to CompStak data through a suite of apps designed to analyze commercial office market pricing.

“Our clients are looking to drive cost savings," said Patrick McGrath, chief information officer at Savills and founder of Knowledge Cubed. "Partnering with CompStak gives clients a competitive advantage by bringing pricing transparency that allows better transactions for occupiers.”

Knowledge Cubed's award-winning suite of digital apps seamlessly connects datasets that help occupiers manage global people and property portfolios in a mobile environment.

“CompStak is very excited to enter into this innovative partnership with Knowledge Cubed and Savills, which will introduce Savills clients and advisors to the power of CompStak data,” said Michael Mandel, co-founder and CEO of CompStak.

“This exciting partnership provides the first industrywide opportunity for office tenants to tap directly into commercial office pricing datasets,” said Doug Jamieson, co-head of strategic partnerships for Knowledge Cubed. “This partnership adds tremendous power to the foundation of Savills Research products and services, it is core to our unbiased, occupier-focused analytics,” said Sarah Dreyer, vice president and head of Americas research.

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm’s integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us

About Knowledge Cubed

Knowledge Cubed is a digital analytics platform designed for corporate occupiers and powered by Savills commercial brokerage services. Knowledge Cubed launched in 2016 in New York City, and has global hubs in London and Hong Kong. For more information – please visit www.knowledgecubed.com.

About CompStak

CompStak is a real estate data and analytics company leveraging crowdsourced commercial lease and sale transaction data and property information combined with AI driven analytics. CompStak's 30,000 members provide data covering the entire US, and its paying customers include the world's largest real estate investors and lenders like Wells Fargo, Tishman Speyer, Vornado, AEW, CIM, Moody's and many more.

