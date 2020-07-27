According to MarketWatch, the alcohol-free movement is driven by individuals who “value high energy and productivity over just getting high.”

Fort Lauderdale, FL , July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, FL — If you haven’t heard of the alcohol-free movement, it might not be what you’d expect. As consumers become more health-conscious, the global movement for zero-proof spirits is gaining momentum. One company, Arkay Beverages, has seen a 400% increase in sales.

What is the Alcohol-Free Movement?

According to MarketWatch, the alcohol-free movement is driven by individuals who “value high energy and productivity over just getting high.”

Reynald Grattagliano, Founder and Vice President of Arkay Beverages, notes that the market was originally populated by people who couldn’t drink because of religion, medical complications, or past addictions, but still wanted to appreciate the complex set of flavors and participate in social rituals surrounding alcohol. Now, however, the market is growing, as broader groups of people begin to see that a sophisticated adult beverage doesn’t have to be an alcoholic one.

Is Moderate Drinking Actually Healthy?

Mainstream media touts the benefits of moderate drinking, supposedly including decreased risk of heart disease and diabetes, but it may not be as healthy as it seems. Firstly, although the resounding finding is that these risks are lower for moderate drinkers (as compared to non-drinkers and heavy drinkers), it’s only a correlational finding. In other words, moderate drinking is one of a multitude of lifestyle factors that may contribute to lowered risks of certain health complications, but it’s not necessarily because of the alcohol consumption itself. Secondly, many of the so-called benefits of moderate drinking are outweighed by the risks; for example, a study found that while moderate drinkers were less likely to die from cardiovascular complications, they were more likely to die of cancer.

Perhaps most importantly, because alcohol lowers inhibitions, it’s difficult to be sure that you’re sticking to the one-or-two drink limit that constitutes moderate drinking, especially with drink sizes and liquor proofs varying widely. Once the threshold between moderate and heavy drinking is crossed, any theoretical benefits are undone.

On the other hand, the benefits of not drinking are clear. A 2016 study found that, compared to a control group, those who abstained from drinking for just one month “showed significant improvements in insulin resistance, body weight, blood pressure and cancer-related growth factors.”

Non-Alcoholic Spirits: An Alternative to Alcohol

If you’re looking for an alternative to traditional alcohol, you’re far from alone. “Today we’re hearing customers ask for alcohol-free options everywhere and juices and sodas no longer cut it,” commented local bartender Bill Georges. “Wanting an alcohol-free option doesn’t mean they want a juice box, nor does it mean they have a problem with alcohol. It means they want something with all the flavor and complexity of a traditional alcoholic beverage and want to stay sober.”

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning a variety of zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy amongst many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

The sustainable, female-owned company has seen a dramatic increase in sales, even amidst the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. This pattern shows that more and more people are seeing the benefits of cutting out alcohol and giving it a try for themselves. Health is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, and Arkay Beverages’ products are not only completely alcohol-free, but they’re also sugar, fat, and carbohydrate-free, and vegan-friendly, thus mitigating many of the additional health risks associated with cocktails and other alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, Arkay’s online storefront has meant that people can enjoy alcohol-free beverages from the comfort of their own homes during lockdowns and social distancing measures, making the brand reliable even during the toughest times much of this generation has faced. To add to the endless list of benefits associated with Arkay’s products, the company plans to launch 100% recyclable paper bottles.

For some creative inspiration, see Arkay’s list of the best non-alcoholic cocktail recipes, or request your free non-alcoholic liquor samples today.

