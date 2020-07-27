27 July 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 27 July 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:











Dividend Shares

Award Date: 27/07/2020

Allotment Price: £5.944 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 27/07/2020 Jon Marchant 45 3,421 Katy Wilde 35 2,720 Lewis Alcraft 91 7,111 Alan Dale 17 1,337

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

-ends-