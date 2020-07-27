27 July 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 27 July 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
                                               

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 27/07/2020
Allotment Price: £5.944		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 27/07/2020
Jon Marchant453,421
Katy Wilde352,720
Lewis Alcraft917,111
Alan Dale171,337

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707 600300 

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

-ends-