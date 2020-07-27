27 July 2020
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 27 July 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 27/07/2020
Allotment Price: £5.944
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 27/07/2020
|Jon Marchant
|45
|3,421
|Katy Wilde
|35
|2,720
|Lewis Alcraft
|91
|7,111
|Alan Dale
|17
|1,337
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707 600300
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
-ends-
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM