MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce that a significant milestone has been obtained regarding its Miller Project located in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Québec.
The Commission de la Protection du Territoire Agricole du Québec (“CPTAQ”) has delivered a conditional positive preliminary orientation. The document which includes the list of conditions is accessible on the CPTAQ website and on the Company’s website at www.canadacarbon.com
A preliminary orientation enables the CPTAQ to communicate its intentions regarding its future decision so that stakeholders to the project can provide additional information which could impact the final decision of the CPTAQ. Since submitting its application to the CPTAQ in 2016, Canada Carbon has provided extensive third-party reports addressing the geological, hydrogeological, hydrological, economical, ecological and forest management impacts of the Miller Project.
Executive Chairman and CEO, R. Bruce Duncan, said: “We are pleased that the Miller Project is advancing. We knew that one of the main concerns of the stakeholders to the Project was maple bush potential so we took great pains to ensure that we limited our impact in that regard. The restoration plan that we developed aims to improve the maple bush potential of the Project lands compared to what exists today. The Company will continue its progress towards the permitting of the Project and will evaluate the next necessary steps to advance the Project toward production."
In its preliminary positive orientation, the CPTAQ had made the following observations:
The CPTAQ has set out the following conditions/requirements in its preliminary positive orientation:
The CPTAQ states that these conditions are mitigation measures to limit the impact on the surrounding territory and agricultural activities as well as allowing the return to agricultural activity at the end of the exploitation.
The CPTAQ made public its preliminary positive orientation on July 20, 2020. As part of the review process, the CPTAQ allows 30 days following its orientation for interested parties to submit any additional information related to the Project. In addition, any party can also send a written notice to the CPTAQ to request a public meeting with the CPTAQ. The party will have up to 10 days prior to the meeting to provide the CPTAQ with the documents to be discussed during the public meeting. A final decision will be rendered by the CPTAQ following the public meeting.
