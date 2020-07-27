PRESS RELEASE

27 July 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Availability of the 2020 financial interim report

Today, Aéroports de Paris has published and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its 2020 financial interim report.

It may be downloaded from the following link:

http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information .

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

